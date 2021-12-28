Anya Taylor-Joy and Emma Stone could be Black Cat and Spider-Gwen

After Spiderman’s global success: No Way Home, you can very well imagine that the rumor rush is becoming more and more insistent, with more or less credible news that sees the return of several characters from the past film sagas dedicated to the most famous wall climber in the world

In the last few hours, a rumor has been making its way through the corridors that predicts the arrival of some historical characters from the Spiderman universe such as Spider-Gwen (whom we have already had the pleasure of meeting in “Into The Spider-Verse”) and even of the Black Cat, historical thief dressed as a cat, (Marvel counterpart of Catwoman ed.) and flame of Peter Parker in various media

The real scoop, however, would be that according to the rumors of Giant Freakin Robot, the Black Cat, whose real name is Felicia Hardy is to be played by none other than Anya Taylor-Joy, an actress who has risen to the limelight with hits like Last Night in Soho and The Chess Queen (The queen’s Gambit)

The site itself is not famous for having reported leaks that were later confirmed, but there is a small detail that gives a semblance of realism to this rumor (which as such we remember to take a little lightly, at least until official confirmation or denial).

The twitter user and redditor MyTimeToShineHello, who in the past has already confirmed his words with facts, leaking plot pieces from Spiderman: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, has both confirmed this thesis, but also added that Sony is working on a project on Spider-Gwen, and that the heroine will be played by Emma Stone, who as we know has already played the role of Gwen in the series of “The Amazing Spider-Man” with Andrew Garfield

In short, a series of rumors about the next works by Sony and Marvel, which could come true in the near future, but until then we advise you not to take these too seriously

What do you think of these statements? would you be happy to see Emma Stone once again as Gwen Stacy? Do you think Anya Taylor-Joy could be a great Black Cat? Let us know yours with a comment on our social channels