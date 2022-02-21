Anya Taylor-Joy, Florence Pugh and two ‘Euphoria’ actresses vying to be Princess Irulan

‘dune’ It has been one of the great successes of cinema in this 2021 that we have practically just said goodbye to. Given the box office phenomenon it became in these pandemic times, confirmation of a part 2 seemed assured, and it was not long in coming.

Now what Denis Villeneuve is already focused on this second installment, the casting process to find the missing characters in its cast is open. And the rumors about the signings are the order of the day.

Without going any further, in the last hours the rumor of the list of actresses that could play princess Irulan, the daughter of Padisha Emperor Shaddam IVthe man who hatched the plan to take down House Atreides.

In the books on which the film is based, Irulan is the third vertex of the triangle formed by the characters of Paul and Chani, played by Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. In David Lynch’s version, Virginia Madsen was chosen for the role.

Well, the rumor holds that in the last days Tanya Lapointe, who serves as executive producer on the filmhas started following a series of actresses on Instagram who, in fact, fit perfectly with the role, and surely all their names are familiar to you:

– Florence Pughwhom you recently saw in ‘Black Widow’ and who starred in ‘Midsommar’

– Anya Taylor-Joy (‘Last Night in Soho’, ‘Lady’s Gambit’, ‘The Witch’)

– Sophie Turner (‘Game of Thrones’)

– Julia Garner (‘Ozark’ and very recently ‘Who is Anna?’)

– sydney sweeney (‘Euphoria’, ‘The White Lotus’)

– hunter schafer (Jules in ‘Euphoria’)

At this point, this information is nothing more than a rumor, because without going any further, Tanya also follows Hailee Steinfeld or Elle Fanning on networks, but the truth is that the 6 aforementioned actresses fit perfectly with the role, don’t you think? Time will give us an answer.

