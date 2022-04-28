Anya Taylor-Joy: ‘I’m looking forward to making a film in Spanish’

Anya Taylor-Joy, the actress who became a star with The Queen’s Gambit, He did not know that his photo with Pedro Almodóvar at the Oscars had gone around the world with a comment from Agustín Almodóvar, brother and producer of the filmmaker, who said “the future is here”.

“That’s incredibly kind of you. She had no idea, wow! I am looking forward to making a movie in Spanish”, she commented, between several expressions of astonishment-“yes? ”,“Oh”, “really?”-, during a telephone conversation from Los Angeles.

At 26 years old, Taylor-Joy has developed her career before the cameras mainly in English, but she believes that the time has come to unleash her Spanish with a perfect Argentine accent (she has triple British, American and Argentine nationality), and believes Almodóvar would be perfect for that.

If you knock on the manchego’s door, it is most likely that he will answer, captivated by the unique appearance of the actress and some qualities that he “adores”, according to what he said last year during the promotion of The Human Voice.

Now she is the one who throws compliments at the director. “The way he presents the stories, with its nuances, and really different cinematic language…it’s definitely a world I want to be a part of,” she says.

It remains to be seen if this exchange of compliments materializes in a joint project. It could be the long-awaited adaptation of the stories by Lucía Berlín that Almodóvar is preparing, a project that, however, will be shot in English.

Meanwhile, Taylor-Joy continues to add to her impressive resume with three films to be released this year. All of them great productions, none belonging to a franchise.

“It excites me to be part of a great movie that is not based on something already known. It reminds me of a time that I didn’t have the opportunity to live in and when great movies were made based solely on a story, a filmmaker or a certain cast, ”he says.

‘The Northman’: epic, brutal and original

The first of those releases is The Northman, a big-budget film ($90 million), set in 10th-century Iceland, based on a Viking legend and with a cast that also includes Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Alexander Skarsgard and singer Björk.

The film has reunited the actress with Robert Eggers, the director who made his debut at the Sundance Festival with the brutal witch and which was also the first feature film for Taylor-Joy,

“We have always wanted to work together again. We admire each other (…). One day he called me and told me that he was going to shoot an epic Viking story, that if he wanted to go to Northern Ireland for a couple of months and I told him of course, ”she details.

Grandiloquent, violent and even dirty, The Northman, It is a bet by the Universal studio for an adult audience willing to see great stories that do not have a Marvel villain or a Star Wars character as the protagonist.

His debut, last Friday, has exceeded box office expectations and word of mouth and good reviews are expected to end up attracting more audiences to theaters, eager to raise their heads after the pandemic.

Taylor-Joy, meanwhile, will hit theaters three more times in the coming months: Canterbury Glassalong with an impressive cast with Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Rami Malek and Robert De Niro; and in comedy menu, directed by Adam McKay (Vice, Don’t Look Up).

She will then give voice to Princess Peach in the animated film of Super Mario Bros.

That the future passes through Almodóvar, only the two of them know.