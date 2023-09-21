Anya Taylor-Joy captured by journalists Strolling in California, dressed in little black design, showing off her beauty and elegant style.

Photographers captured them while shopping Beverly Hills Wearing a basic black minidress with three-quarter sleeves, a fitted skirt and a buttoned neckline.

he complemented it total black dress sunglasses, with low black shoes dior and an oval bag from the same brand, with a leather strap and gold hardware.

we recommend you

She showcased her beauty with her natural face, without makeup and with her platinum blonde hair, with straight locks and parted in the middle.

Anya Taylor-Joy looks beautiful and powerful in a black minidress in Beverly Hills. Photo: Grosby Group

her future husband malcolm mcray As they entered the shops, they were seen leaving with gucci And Tom FordImmediately after finishing their shopping, the couple drove to a store’s private parking lot.

both were seen together beautiful black clothes Which helped them connect with each other, which was ideal for making luxury purchases.

pair of celebrities They have been together since 2021, but they debuted in front of the press and their fans in 2022. Vanity Fair Afterparty.

The actress said in an interview menu, which he gave British Vogue, She said that she has found the perfect man who makes her happy and with whom she spends her time when she is not working or traveling on business.

Anya Taylor-Joy Said: “Finally I found someone who would happily sit and read quietly with me. We’re basically 80 years old and 7 years old at the same time, and it works great.”

rumors about them Marriage They both got up after the trip AustraliaWhere Anya was seen wearing an attractive wedding ring.

The celebrity told, although he has never confirmed anything vogue australia: “I think when people want to say something, they say something.”

In another conversation with Harper’s Bazaar She added, “We’re just looking forward to doing life together.”