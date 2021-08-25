Anya Taylor-Joy protagonist of the new remake directed by Robert Eggers

In a recent interview for the Los Angeles Times, Anya Taylor-Joy has announced that it will reunite with the director of The Witch And The Lighthouse Robert Eggers for the remake of the classic of German expressionism Nosferatu by Friedrich Wilhelm Murnau.

The filmmaker announced the project at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival premiere of The Witch, but over the years the production has never started to make way for Eggers’ other commitments, including the next one The Northman now in post-production and with a cast composed of Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Ethan Hawke, Alexander Skarsgård, Björk and Anya Taylor-Joy herself (the release is scheduled for April 2022, all the details in the link at the bottom of the item).

The silent film loosely based on the novel Dracula from Bram Stroker had already been redone in Nosferatu – The prince of the night by Werner Herzog, released in 1979.

Among the next projects of the star de The chess queen also Last Night in Soho by Edgar Wright, which we will see at the Venice Film Festival and at the cinema from 4 November, as well as The Menu by Mark Mylond, Furious, prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road on the character previously played by Charlize Theron, the thriller Laughter in the Dark and David O. Russell’s as-yet untitled film starring Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lawrence and Christian Bale.

Speaking of her increasingly busy and jammed agenda, the actress said: «All my friends say“ What are you doing?!? Take… a… break ”, but the roles are too good. I wouldn’t be able to accept it if I didn’t say yes. I couldn’t stand it. I prefer to try and do my best “.

The official synopsis of The Witch read: 1630: Sam, a newborn, disappeared into thin air without a trace. William’s eldest daughter, Thomasin, aged 14, began to behave very strangely. Caleb, the 12-year-old brother, thinks he hears the voice of God. Twins Jonas and Mary sing creepy nursery rhymes and play with the house kid all day. While her mother Katherine lost her faith. Can all of this be divine punishment? Or is the devil behind these facts? Animals die, food is scarce, and family members lash out at each other. Everyone seems to be subject to the power of the witch of the neighboring wood.

Source: Los Angeles Times

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / MG18 / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue; MovieStills

