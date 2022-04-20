Entertainment

Anya Taylor-Joy stars in The Menu with Ralph Fiennes and there are images

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 26 2 minutes read

After the success obtained with Don’t Look Updirector Adam McKay He is already looking for his next hit. This time, McKay in producer mode has set his sights on the culinary world with Menua new dark comedy that promises the best dish for fans of the genre.

Anya Taylor-Joy Y Nicholas Hoult They play a young couple who visit an exclusive restaurant on a remote island to enjoy a lavish tasting menu, prepared by a famous chef, played by Ralph Fiennes. However, your appetites will be satisfied with some unusual and surprising ingredients.

Source link

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 26 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The best Hulu US tapes to watch anytime

7 mins ago

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon will tell the story of the union between Nike and Michael Jordan in a film for Amazon

19 mins ago

Joel Embiid’s message to Drake

21 mins ago

The best HBO US movies to watch anytime

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button