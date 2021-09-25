Anya Taylor-Joy takes the place of Emma Stone

Anya Taylor-Joy will replace Emma Stone in the comedy The Menu, alongside Ralph Fiennes

Fresh from the success of the Netflix series The chess queen Anya Taylor-Joy now has all the spotlight on him, also thanks to the long-awaited and upcoming film by Edgar Wright Last Night In Soho, not to mention The Northman by Robert Eggers or the Mad Max prequel Furious! But the young actress will be able to add another respectable project to her astounding resume; We are talking about The Menu, a dark comedy from director Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of thrones). At his side will be Ralph Fiennes. The protagonist of the film should have been Emma Stone, but it seems that she will be replaced by Taylor-Joy. The director has also been replaced, as early news reported Alexander Payne at the helm of the project.

The dark comedy written by Will Tracy and Seth Reiss centers on a young couple who go to an exclusive but remote restaurant located on an island. Anya Taylor-Joy will play the couple’s young woman, while Ralph Fiennes will play the chef of the starred restaurant.

Best known for his roles in Schindler’s List, Quiz Show and the Harry Potter franchise such as the infamous Voldemort, Fiennes will soon be seen in the latest James Bond movie starring Daniel Craig No Time To Die, in which he will reprise the role of MI6 chief M. The actor will later be seen in the prequel to Kingsman by Matthew Vaughn.

