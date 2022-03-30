Anya Taylor-Joy, with corset and transparencies, steals the post-Oscar party

Hours after conquering us with a lingerie dress in ‘very-pery’ -the Pantone color of 2022-Anya Taylor-Joy She showed off her fascinating and Eskimo beauty again at dawn this Monday at one of the post-Oscar parties that were held after the popular film ceremony, and for which she chose one of her favorite formulas from the last year to steal photocalls.

Just as she did last September after the Emmy Awards, when she became an undeniable goddess and half-covered by vintage vanilla-colored lingerie and a Dior cape, the ‘Lady’s Gambit’ actress has once again conquered us with a romantic style, of gothic delicacy, featuring transparencies.

Anya Taylor Joy, with look (divine) of Dior. | Frazer Harrison/GETTY

A romantic corset dress, black culotte and delicate tulle skirt from the same French firm —which she has combined with very red lips, white skin, Tiffany jewelry and black heels— are the elements with which Anya Taylor-Swift has levitated the flashes while posing with closed lips and an exotic look , profiled and separated at the entrance of the Vanity Fair party.

The accessory with which she has put the finishing touch to this style of 10, very different from the outfits with jogger pants that she usually wears on a daily basis, is a mesh type veil with an oval shape that covered only her head, a mysterious and suggestive complement of which she is a great fan in all its versions (previously, she has shone with net headdresses).

Chrissy Teigen at the Oscars after party | gtres

Since the star of ‘Last Night in Soho’ became the fashion ambassador and the face of Dior’s make-up, her poses at the grand galas have been among the most radiant and anticipated. In addition to having been recognized as ‘face of the year’ according to the CFDA 2021 Awards, the well-known ‘Oscars of Fashion’, it has fascinated us with original manicures that review French ones, with two fine black lines, or with inspiration hairstyles vintage, like the beehive.

The actress, in addition, lives an excellent professional moment. After ‘Lady’s Gambit’, which gave her a Golden Globe for best actress in a miniseries and an award from the Screen Actors Guild, she has participated in the films ‘The New Mutants’, ‘Last Night in Soho’ or ‘Here are the young men’.

