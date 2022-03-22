Anyone has between 6 and 8% chance of having colorectal cancer, emphasizes Dr. Morales

Colonoscopy continues to be the most effective tool for the detection of colorectal cancer.

Doctor Ahmed Morales, gastroenterologist and member of the Board of Editors of the Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Fabiola Plaza.

Cancer it is a manifestation of the cells that affects the large intestine and the colon, and is one of the most frequent and high-profile gastrointestinal tumors. incidence in Puerto Rico and the United States.

Dr. Ahmed Morales, gastroenterologist and member of the Board of Editors of the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, reported that any person has a 6 to 8 percent chance of developing colorectal cancer.

“That is the risk of any person who does not have risk factors, but a person with a family history sees that probability increased,” he said.

In this sense, the specialist indicated that it is key that the patient who has symptoms that suggest that he has cancer, can act and discuss it with his doctor, since it is essential to find the exact place, because depending on where the tumor is located, the consequences have a differentiating factor.

“In the anatomy, the right side, the thickness is wider before and cause the tumor to expand before giving symptoms, so the patient could debut with a more advanced stage of the condition and it would be through hemoglobin low, blood in the stool, unexplained weight loss and abdominal pain,” he said.

On the other hand, the left side, according to Morales, has some signs that make the patient more alert. “Now the patient who has the left side injurythe thickness is narrower and the symptoms are: changes in the patterns of going to the bathroom, finite stools with blood, low passage and abdominal pain, and these changes are more alert”.

It is important to add that according to the Medical Sciences Campus, cancer Colorectal is the number one cause of cancer death in Puerto Rico. However, it is a disease that is totally preventable in most cases. On the Island, only 3 out of 10 adults have been tested for the detection and colorectal cancer prevention.

The importance of colonoscopy

The specialist was emphatic in ensuring that the colonoscopy is the best test for the early detection of colon cancer, there are other tests that can be used and are less invasive and are used when the patient does not have all the symptoms and does not have a family history.

“These tests are used when the patient says they want to check, and these tests are: occult blood in the stool, virtual colonoscopy, simuloscopy. The disadvantage of these tests is that if there are adverse results, the patient will undoubtedly have to undergo the full test, ”he explained.

Another vital aspect, as revealed by Dr. Morales, is that the medical guidelines have lowered the age for performing the diagnostic test and now 45-year-old patients can undergo the test to prevent and act in time in the event of colorectal cancer.

“What will determine the frequency of the test is what I find as a doctor and the medical history of this patient,” said the specialist when referring to the patient’s follow-up.

Pre-malignant lesions: Polyps

The doctor indicated that during the tests the presence of polyps and their removal indicate that the patient should undergo medical check-ups, because in the medical literature the presence of these in the intestine or in the colon indicates the possible appearance of cancer.

“Not all polyps turn into cancer, but that cannot be easily determined, for that reason, by finding them inside the patient, we remove them and reduce the risk of cancer,” he said.