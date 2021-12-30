Anyone peek at your WhatsApp account? Here are 5 ways to find out

Has your WhatsApp account been stolen and you don’t know how to do it? Most importantly, do you want to know if it is already happening without your knowledge? Here are 5 ways to find out

Notify friends and family immediately

It is not at all pleasant to find that someone is using your WhatsApp account. The first thing to do, if you have the slightest suspicion, is to notify friends and family immediately to let them know that if they receive messages in the chat, you are not sending them. It would indeed be better suspend communications to immediately focus on solving the problem.

As is known, the contents shared on WhatsApp they are end-to-end encrypted and the messages end up in the archive of your mobile. For this reason, anyone who accesses your account from another device cannot access your previous conversations. It’s a small consolation, but what needs to be done to find out if someone is already doing it?

Our life in WhatsApp

WhatsApp has practically taken the place of classic phone calls and text messages. Today we send vocals, photos, make video calls, in short, this App totally tells our life, not to mention the password that maybe sometimes, we even let slip.

That’s why if someone steals our account, it would definitely be a problem serious. There are 5 simple steps to find out if we are victims of a “Digital identity thief“. Just follow these steps:

Messages

Pay attention to the messages you send. Keep an eye on those positioned at the bottom of the list chat because they are the least used and therefore most suspicious. Sometimes we discover conversations that never took place a little suspicious.

Profile

Start checking habitually your profile info. It is very likely that if someone took your account, they will have changed something in that area starting with the name, the status and for the more cheeky, even the photo.

Official communications

If you happen to receive text messages on your mobile with official communications, read them carefully. It likely is the platform to warn you that your account is having strange behavior.

Friends

Check the your Friends list and make sure you don’t find names of strangers, faces you don’t know or even so-called “ghost” contacts without photos, empty and suspicious. Delete them and keep only your real contacts.

Web

Even if you don’t use WhatsApp Web very often, remember that someone might connect to that platform to enter your profile. Always check the app settings by checking the number of devices turned on and active sessions.

In the end, here’s what needs to be done to recover your account: Log into WhatsApp with your phone number and verify by entering the 6-digit code you receive via the SMS. As soon as you enter the 6-digit SMS code, the person using your account will be automatically logged out.