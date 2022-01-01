Anyone who does not submit the new application to the Revenue Agency by 31 January 2022 loses this important exemption

After the suspension of the months of November and December 2021, one of the most hated taxes by Italians is about to return together with the car tax.

Let’s talk about the TV license.

Therefore, the television subscription which is required to pay once a year, anyone with a television set.

A tax on TV which, although not particularly high, has always been among the most evaded.

The amount is, in fact, equal to 90 euros distributed over 10 months, from January to October.

The TV fee in the bill

Also for this reason, since 2016, the amount of the fee is included directly in the electricity bills.

This system has certainly simplified the payment of the tax but has also greatly reduced avoidance.

Those who, on the other hand, have a television but do not have an electric utility registered in the name, must pay the tax via Form F24.

The Revenue Agency with resolution 53 / E explains how to download Form F24 and proceed with the payment.

Today, however, with the ProiezionidiBorsa Consultants we will remind readers of the tax deadline set for January 31, 2022.

Anyone who does not forward the new application to the Revenue Agency by 31 January 2022 loses this important exemption.

Who does not have to pay the TV license

Citizens who own a residential electricity user who do not have a television set are exempt from paying the TV license.

Even citizens who have reached the age of 75 with a particular income condition can not pay the TV subscription. As long as their income falls within specific limits.

The income of the seventy-five year old and of the spouse must not, in fact, exceed 8,000 euros in total.

In addition, foreign diplomats and military are also exempt.

However, the exemption does not take place automatically and must be renewed every year.

Citizens who are entitled to the exemption and intend to apply for it must, therefore, submit a specific application according to the category to which they belong.

The request for exemption can be downloaded directly from the Revenue Agency website.

Citizens will be able to submit their application on the Revenue Agency website.

Or by certified e-mail with digital signature at cp22.canonetv@postacertificata.rai.it.

Or directly by registered letter with return receipt to the TV Canon Office, cp 22 Turin, not forgetting to attach a copy of a valid identification document.

If the application is submitted no later than January 31, 2022, the exemption from the TV fee will cover the entire year 2022.

If, on the other hand, the application is submitted after and precisely in the period between February 1, 2022 and June 30, 2022, the exemption will concern only the second half of 2022.