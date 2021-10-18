News

“Anything Can Happen” Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton teach that love has no age

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton star in “Anything Can Happen”, the original title of which “Something’s Gotta Give”Is the same as a song from the 50s.

A hardened playboy who never found love

Harry Sanborn (Jack Nicholson) is a New York entrepreneur in his 60s, owner of a major hip hop label, who has never married and has never dated a woman over 30 all his life. His latest conquest, the young auctioneer Marin, invites him to spend the weekend in his villa by the sea, not suspecting that his mother Heather (Diane Keaton) and her aunt Zoe had the same idea. Erica is a successful, divorced and single playwright whose ex-husband (and Marin’s father) is still the director of her plays.

Photo credit: from the web
Photo credit: from the web

“Anything can happen”, Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton: an ageless charm

If Harry is terrified of mature women and chases youth and lightness, Erica, on the contrary, is an adult woman, convinced that it is too late to find that carefree love that only young people can feel. But the situation is about to reverse: While staying at the seaside villa, Harry has a heart attack and is taken to the hospital. Here Erica meets the young doctor Julian Mercer (Keanu Reeves), who has always been a fan of hers, and gets a big crush. The woman decides to let go and allows herself the chance to try to fall in love with Julian, but in the meantime Harry begins to feel something for Erica. So the roles are reversed, but, during the weekend spent with the family, the initial dislike between Harry and Erica gives way to an attraction destined to shuffle all the cards on the table and show the protagonists that “Anything can happen”

Photo Credit: from the web
Photo Credit: from the web

Something’s Gotta Give

The title of the film of the 2003, directed by Nancy Meyers, is taken from the title of a song by US country singer Johnny Mercer, of the 1954. In his honor, the character of Keanu Reeves, Julian Mercer, bears his surname. “Anything could happen”Will air this evening on La 5.

Loading...
Advertisements

Vera Martinez

Adv

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

804
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
679
News

Cinema, all films out in October
633
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
578
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
524
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
464
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
454
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
420
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
382
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
310
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top