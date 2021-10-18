“Anything Can Happen” Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton teach that love has no age

Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton star in “Anything Can Happen”, the original title of which “Something’s Gotta Give”Is the same as a song from the 50s.

A hardened playboy who never found love

Harry Sanborn (Jack Nicholson) is a New York entrepreneur in his 60s, owner of a major hip hop label, who has never married and has never dated a woman over 30 all his life. His latest conquest, the young auctioneer Marin, invites him to spend the weekend in his villa by the sea, not suspecting that his mother Heather (Diane Keaton) and her aunt Zoe had the same idea. Erica is a successful, divorced and single playwright whose ex-husband (and Marin’s father) is still the director of her plays.

Photo credit: from the web

“Anything can happen”, Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton: an ageless charm

If Harry is terrified of mature women and chases youth and lightness, Erica, on the contrary, is an adult woman, convinced that it is too late to find that carefree love that only young people can feel. But the situation is about to reverse: While staying at the seaside villa, Harry has a heart attack and is taken to the hospital. Here Erica meets the young doctor Julian Mercer (Keanu Reeves), who has always been a fan of hers, and gets a big crush. The woman decides to let go and allows herself the chance to try to fall in love with Julian, but in the meantime Harry begins to feel something for Erica. So the roles are reversed, but, during the weekend spent with the family, the initial dislike between Harry and Erica gives way to an attraction destined to shuffle all the cards on the table and show the protagonists that “Anything can happen”

Photo Credit: from the web

Something’s Gotta Give

The title of the film of the 2003, directed by Nancy Meyers, is taken from the title of a song by US country singer Johnny Mercer, of the 1954. In his honor, the character of Keanu Reeves, Julian Mercer, bears his surname. “Anything could happen”Will air this evening on La 5.

Loading... Advertisements

Vera Martinez

Adv