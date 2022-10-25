“Anything for Excel”: after the global fall of WhatsApp, memes flooded social networks

The global fall of WhatsApp left in its wake a large number of memes with which users joked and livened up the wait. (Photos: Twitter)

In the early hours of this Tuesday, October 25, there was a sudden drop in the WhatsApp service around the world, which caught millions of users off guard who lost the possibility of communicating with their contacts through the popular application.

In the case of Mexico, these failures affected about 89 million peoplewhich is the approximate number of people who use WhatsApp in the country, according to the Federal Telecommunications Institute.

As is common when this type of failure occurs in web page and app services, thousands of Internet users took advantage of the correct functioning of Twitter to share updates, jokes and memes alluding to this failure that impacted nearly 2 billion WhatsApp users worldwide.

One of the main themes of the memes was, precisely, the stability of Twitter against the interruptions that other applications such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram usually present.

On the other hand, there were those who were alarmed to notice that their application was not working on a regular basis, so they restarted their cell phones and even their modemsbecause they believed that the fault lay in their devices or in their internet connection.

It wasn’t until minutes later that they decided to go to Twitter to verify if the problem was general and they found the surprise that WhatsApp had fallen not only nationally, but globally.

Another of the topics that Internet users made fun of the most was the absence of notifications for some of them even when WhatsApp was working normally.

“People: I haven’t received a message for 3 minutes, WhatsApp is down for sure. Me: no one has written to me for 2 days, everything is in order, ”said a user on Twitter.

Due to the time in which this massive failure occurred, there were those who joked about the little official information about it, since in Mexico and Latin America the incidents occurred during the early hours of this Tuesday, October 25.

Some people chose to joke around using other messaging apps like Telegram or iMessage. There were even those who remembered the service of Windows Live Messengerone of the most popular platforms of the 2000s that went dormant in 2014.

Users with a peculiar ingenuity made reference to the music video of dilemmathe iconic song performed by Nelly and Kelly Rowland, because in one of the scenes the singer pretends to receive a message on her Nokia cell phone through the Excel programused to create spreadsheets.

The first incidents were reported at 02:00 this Tuesday, according to pages such as downdetectorwhich are dedicated to monitoring in real time the operation of the main social networks and mobile applications.

Until the closing of this edition, the portal revealed that at 02:35, Mexico time, it was the point at which the greatest problems were reported in the application, with a total of 2,391 alerts issued by users. It was not until 04:00 in the morning that the service began to return to normal, after having reported about 30 thousand reports worldwidein accordance with EFE.

