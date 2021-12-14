Anyway, beyond everything, I liked Cyberpunk 2077

“It doesn’t exist, come on.” I remember letting a hand rest on my forehead, sitting at my desk, while I was trying to figure out the best thing to do – as a gamer. The discreet white lights of my PS5 – she not at all, discreet – were on. The record was spinning. The game a little less. “I don’t want to believe that backward compatibility on PS5 is … Like this”.

I armed myself with courage to pick up the controller and continue. Nearly. After a half hour of stoic resistance, mostly against seasickness from the frame rate roller coaster in open areas in cars, I threw in the towel.

It was the December 10, 2020 and decided: “I have no intention of playing Cyberpunk 2077 Like this“.

Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 in the launch period

I think my story is common to that of many players, albeit with one exception: since on PS5, before the corrective patches arrived gradually, Cyberpunk 2077 it was far from a pretty sight – without bothering to play it directly on PS4, which was the alternative – I decided to bet the game on PC. I have a desktop and notebook armed with RTX 2060 with me, but for convenience (and also because I thought it might be useful for my work) I had decided to buy the console edition of the game. Regretting it bitterly.

What I found on PC only remotely resembled the ramshackle attempt at experience I’d seen on the console counterpart. We really started from the bottom, me and Cyberpunk 2077, in our report: every time CD Projekt RED heralded the ultimate experience, every time they popped up proclamation for an RPG capable of being remembered, I was among the few skeptics. I was wondering how you could really design a quest system so dynamic and intelligent as to adapt to every possible approach by the players and where the boundary of reality crossed in those utterances.

It is also true that, when you start from the very bottom, there are more chances of being surprised. That’s kind of what happened. In short, thathate and love that I had tried with the prologue on PS5 (much more you hate that I love, it must be said), left room for the desire to learn more, to immerse yourself in that world, to get lost in Night City. It took a few hours, I remember. And a great deal did the extraordinary interpretation of Cerami Leigh in the original dub, which gave life to V with a sensitivity and depth capable of moving me.

Cyberpunk 2077 on PC with RTX 2060

So, at a certain point, I found myself switching from telling myself “It doesn’t exist, come on”, in front of the console version, to dedicate the 2020 Christmas holidays to an end Cyberpunk 2077. And no, it did not keep all the promises and proclamations made by the Polish company prior to launch, This no. The dynamism of the approaches, the adaptability of V’s builds, the possibilities of branching out the story in multiple crossroads – no, not even by mistake. But nevertheless it’s one of the best things I’ve played in 2020 and it is a game that I carry in my heart, even a year later.

And especially, despite the disaster it brought with it, the son of a clumsy management (euphemistically speaking) of its launch, of its postponements, of a short-sighted dosage between loading expectations and what could physically be done, at that time and on those hardware.

What got me involved was the clever way chosen by Cyberpunk 2077 for to tell the inadequacy of still having something human in a world like that of Night City. It was the extremeization of the contradictions of our society, mixed with the imbalances of a bioethics that has crossed the boundaries of dystopia. Playing in this context, discovering the ravines of the city, the conversations on the phone with the NPCs you gradually grew fond of, investigating artificial intelligences more sensitive than beings who were still human only in form, made me enter a loop for which I I was perfectly projected in V, his story was mine and I didn’t want to get out of it.

This is an important achievement for a video game. In all its perfectible technical component – even on PC, but we highlighted it since the review, there was more than one stumbling block, even if nothing comparable to the console version – Cyberpunk 2077 experienced on an RTX 2060 (Super, in that case) had a lot to say.

Whenever you have doubts about the importance of using lights in a scene, think about Cyberpunk 2077

Probably, today we can sit comfortably on the bench of the hindsight, we can say that Cyberpunk 2077 is an embryo. If it is true, as it seems, that CD Projekt intends to carry on this brand as a franchise, then this can be framed as a starting point. The context created by Mike Pondsmith is strong, the potential in terms of gameplay and narrative is extraordinary. Even the narrative crossroads, with the very few grays of 2077 that left no room for the moral dilemmas that CD Projekt hoped to trigger, may have significant weight, maturing from the experience of this release.

Let’s understand: in the launch of the game everything that could be wrong was wrong. Avoiding new postponements because the year was over, claiming to be surprised at how the game ran on PS4 and Xbox One because they thought they had time to resolve. It was wrong to see it released as approved on digital stores and then removed only when the oxen had escaped from the stable, it was wrong (but not unusual, because it happens in the vast majority of cases) to provide only the PC code before launch, for reviews of the critics, omitting any detail on the console counterpart and the work in progress. It was wrong for us not to see a first alarm bell, because basically the codes arrive, almost always, only on PC.

Anything that could be wrong was wrong. On the other hand, what CD Projekt couldn’t go wrong – creating a way to get lost and that won’t let you go away, as long as you manage to swallow the bite of stumbling from time to time, as it was for The Witcher 3 – he was not wrong. Nobody noticed, though, because the hole was really too big to think they could find a patch for it.

The gamer community is one that has no half measures and in this case the disappointment for the conditions in which Cyberpunk 2077 showed up tied a noose with a boulder around the neck of what the game did good, drowning it along with everything else.

One of the dialogue options

A year later, we are seeing some sort of small redemption for the PC version, which has very positive recent reviews from players and, even after the hype of review bombing, CD Projekt has decided to take all the time in the world to make go out Cyberpunk 2077 also on PS5 and Xbox Series X. He remarks, on several occasions, that he has learned something from the launch of the game. And God forbid, one might add.

Of course, no one could have predicted that, a year later, V’s adventure wouldn’t bring home even an award at The Game Awards 2021 (not even that for the splendid soundtrack): too big, the elephant in the room, and too full of broken crystals, the room itself, for those shards not to have an impact in the vote.

Of Cyberpunk 2077 a year later it remains the crystal clear example of how not to manage a cross-platform launch and the damage – even violent, think of the horrible threats received by the developers – that leads to the extremeization of the culture of hype. There remains the contradiction of a game that talks about the charms of large companies looking for an economic return for their investments that is launched prematurely by a company looking for an economic return for its investments.

But to me Cyberpunk 2077 liked. The truth, as always, probably lies somewhere in between. It is between “It doesn’t exist, come on” and spending free time together during the Christmas holidays. But whether we like it or not, it’s a game that has become a unit of measurement: we all know what we never want to see happen again in the industry – at all levels of this work, its release and its management.

And then, a year later, of Cyberpunk 2077 the fact remains that behind the controversy, the management disasters and a console version to be skipped, there is a good game.

Born, without choosing it, as heir to the throne of a royal house known for its flawlessness and who did nothing but remark how good, beautiful and just the new ruler would be – condemning him to a label of inadequacy beyond all measure. But a good game.