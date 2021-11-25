AOC GAMING Q27G2S / EU, a new 27-inch WQHD monitor arrives in Italy

AOC expands gaming monitor offering with AOC GAMING Q27G2S / EU, a monitor from 27 inches with panel IPS 10-bit and WLED backlight, resolution WQHD (2560 x 1440 pixels, 16: 9) and a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz via DisplayPort 1.4, but there are also two HDMI 2.0 (up to 144 Hz) and a 3.5 mm headphone output.

The monitor offers a static contrast ratio of 1000: 1, viewing angles of 178 ° both horizontally and vertically and a 4 millisecond GtG response time (MPRT is 1 millisecond). The Q27G2S / EU supports Adaptive-Sync (AMD FreeSync) and is also compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC.

The Q27G2S / EU features an ergonomic stand that offers height (up to 130mm), tilt and swivel adjustments, while the design features a reduced bezel on three sides for use in multi-monitor setups as well. Finally, wall installation is supported through the 100 x 100 mm VESA hook. The new model arrives in Italy a 349 EUR – further information can be found on the dedicated page on the AOC website.

