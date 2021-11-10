Aoc’s speech, more money from the EU Commission, stop gender inequalities: what happened today at COP26

The first draft of decisions taken at COP26 in Glasgow by the countries involved will arrive tonight, November 9th. This was announced by the president of the conference, Alok Sharma, who, given the urgency of the matter, asked the negotiators to “hurry up”. Boris Johnson will also return to the Scottish Event Campus tomorrow, to meet the negotiators and push them to the final sprint towards the “daring compromise” between the parties, which “is not to the downside”. According to US climate envoy John Kerry, the negotiations will produce the coveted agreement on emissions trading rules. A goal that would represent a “great victory” after more than six years of “futile efforts”. Today, meanwhile, went on with discussions dedicated to science and above all to gender inequalities. As denounced above all by indigenous activists, women, girls and girls are among the most affected by the climate crisis. In the meantime, the news has arrived that Italy has lost 3 positions and slips to thirtieth place in the ranking of the Climate Change Performance Index 2022, which ranks the countries that do the most for the environment.

What happened today

“America’s back”. After Barack Obama, the United States returns to center stage at the Scottish Event Campus with Alexandria Ocasio Cortez. The Democratic deputy has also overshadowed the speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. “It’s not just that we’re back on the path the US was pursuing before Trump on climate,” he said in his speech. “I’d say what we have now is a different approach. We know we have to achieve results to get credit in the fight against climate change ».

Among the main news today is the announcement by the European Commission of additional funding from 100 million euros for the Adaptation Fund, discussed in this second week of Cop. The WHO has also made it known that over 47 countries have committed today to decarbonise their health system and make it resistant to climate change.

Video of the day

«Climate change hurts everyone. But if there are groups with fewer freedoms and fewer means, they are harmed more. And women are among them ». Thousands of activists arrived in Glasgow to keep attention on the categories most affected by the crisis on the day dedicated to gender differences. In a video released by Agisilaos Koulouris, a Greek activist, an indigenous woman is seen wiping the tears of a Red Rebel protester.

Photo of the day

EPA / ROBERT PERRY

«Little Amal», the giant doll that portrays a Syrian girl who is the symbol of young refugees from all over the world, has arrived in Glasgow after traveling some 8,000 kilometers across Europe. Amal, tall 3.5 meters, arrived in the United Kingdom on 18 October, and at COP26 opened an event on gender equality in the fight against the climate. Due to climate change, at the end of 2021 there will be in the world 435 million of girls and women below the poverty line. The data are from the NGO WeWorld, published in its Index 2021.

Tweet of the day

A search for ClimateActionTracker presented today in Glasgow and published by several news agencies, it gives yet another bad news. Even with the new decarbonisation commitments made by states at COP26, greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 will be double those needed to stay within 1.5 degrees of warming: rising temperatures at 2100 will be of 2.4 degrees. The independent analysis was carried out by German NGOs Climate Analytics And NewClimate Institute, also supported by the German government.

What has been decided so far

New funds for the Adaptation Fund : the EU commits itself with another 100 million;

: the EU commits itself with another 100 million; 4 billion dollars will be devoted to sustainable agriculture : the commitment was made by 45 governments.

: the commitment was made by 45 governments. The World Bank will allocate $ 25 billion annually for the ecological transition ;

; 130 manufacturers and 41 suppliers sign the fashion industry charter for climate action : brands pledge to halve their emissions by 2030 and reach net zero emissions in 2050. They also pledge to eliminate the use of coal by 2030;

: brands pledge to halve their emissions by 2030 and reach net zero emissions in 2050. They also pledge to eliminate the use of coal by 2030; Stop deforestation : 134 countries promise to stop practice by 2030;

: 134 countries promise to stop practice by 2030; Agreement on cutting methane gas emissions : 105 countries agree to cut them by 30 % by 2030. In the EU they don’t sign Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria, Latvia, Lithuania and Romania.

: 105 countries agree to cut them by % by 2030. In the EU Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria, Latvia, Lithuania and Romania. Loan commitment to South Africa : USA, UK, France, Germany and the European Union allocate 8.5 billion for the ecological transition of the country;

: USA, UK, France, Germany and the European Union allocate for the ecological transition of the country; 40 countries pledge to get out of coal . Australia, India, China and the United States do not sign the agreement.

. Australia, India, China and the United States do not sign the agreement. Loan commitment to South Africa : USA, UK, France, Germany and the European Union allocate 8.5 billion for the ecological transition of the country;

: USA, UK, France, Germany and the European Union allocate for the ecological transition of the country; Agreement against financing for the fossil industry: 25 countries, including Italy, undertake to stop all projects they funded abroad on fossil fuels by the end of 2022;

The video of Open

</p> <p>Your browser does not support the iframe tag</p> <p>

Cover image: EPA / VICKIE FLORES

Read also: