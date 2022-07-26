Aortic aneurysm behind a diagnosis of dysphonia in a smoker patient

Dysphonia may be the only symptom required for the patient to seek consultation with a physician.

Three-dimensional reconstruction representing an aortic aneurysm. Photo: Miguel Bayones, MD*; Jose Ruiz-Rodriguez, MD†; Carlos Sierra, M.S.*.

Ortner syndrome consists of paralysis of the left recurrent laryngeal nerve caused by cardiovascular disease and by left atrial dilatation due to mitral valve disease, aneurysms of the thoracic aorta, patent ductus arteriosus, ductus arteriosus aneurysm, atrial septal defects or interventricular, among others, according to the literature.



This was a 77-year-old male patient, smoker, with a history of type 1 diabetes mellitus and hypertension, whose disease had started approximately one year when he presented progressive dysphonia associated with dry cough after eating food.

The patient is evaluated by an ENT who reported a vocal cord paralysis left. Due to these findings, CT scans of the neck and chest were performed.

CT scan of the neck showed vocal cord thickening left, while that of the chest revealed an aneurysm in the aortic arch level. In addition, an intramural thrombus was shown.

Other studies confirmed the presence of an aneurysm derived from the arch of the aorta. However, the patient never presented symptoms associated with a ruptured aneurysm.

Due to the patient’s age and his comorbidities, the surgeons decided that the best option was placement of an endovascular stent and the treatment of hypertension was modified.

The authors of this case emphasize that these cases are managed by surgery, either an open chest procedure or endovascular stent placement.

