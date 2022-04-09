AP EXPLAINS: What is known about the BA.2 variant of omicron?

In the latest battle of coronavirus mutations, an extra-contagious version of the omicron variant has taken over the world.

The version of COVID-19 called BA.2 is now prevalent in at least 68 countries, including the United States.

The World Health Organization says this new version accounts for about 94% of the sequenced samples that have been submitted to an international coronavirus database in the last week. And the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say it was responsible for 72% of new infections in the country last week.

Dr. Wesley Long, a pathologist at Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas, said he has seen the BA.2 variant quickly become the predominant variant in his medical system. As of the end of last week, the variant was responsible for more than three-quarters of cases at Houston Methodist hospitals. Less than two weeks earlier, between 1% and 3% of cases were caused by BA.2.

“It’s not overly surprising because it’s more contagious” than the original omicron, Long said.

As the variant progresses, scientists are learning more about it, but they still don’t know for sure how it will affect the course of the pandemic.

WHAT IS KNOWN

The BA.2 variant has many mutations. It has been dubbed a “sneaky omicron” because it lacks a genetic quirk of the original omicron that allowed health authorities to quickly differentiate it from the delta variant using a specific PCR test.

One reason BA.2 has gained traction, scientists say, is that it is about 30% more contagious than the original omicron. In rare cases, research shows that it can make people sick even if they have already had an omicron infection, although it does not appear to cause more serious illness.

The vaccines appear to be equally effective against both types of omicron. For both, the vaccine plus a booster offers strong protection against serious illness and death.

HAS THE VARIANT CAUSED AN INCREASE IN CASES?

Coronavirus cases increased in parts of Europe and Asia when BA.2 became predominant, and some scientists worry that this variant could also cause cases to rise in the United States.

Apart from being more contagious, it is spreading at a time when governments are relaxing restrictions designed to control COVID-19. In addition, people are removing their masks and returning to activities such as traveling, eating at indoor restaurants, and attending large events.

Right now, total coronavirus cases in the United States are still declining, but there have been spikes in some places, including New York, Arizona and Illinois. Health authorities have also noted that case counts are becoming less reliable due to the widespread availability of home diagnostic tests and the fact that some people are no longer being tested.

“We are entering a phase in which the increase in cases or waves could be at a very regional level and could depend a lot on the levels of vaccination in the community, and not only on these, but on the moment in which the vaccination was applied. Long said. “How long ago was it done? Did people get boosters? Because we know that immunity to the vaccine wanes a little bit over time.”

Long said he felt “very confident” that cases will increase again in the United States, either because of BA.2 or some future variant. “If it’s the BA.2″, he told him, “it could be more of a wave or a bump than a surge”.

At the moment, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 continue to decline nationally.

ARE THERE OTHER VARIANTS TO WORRY ABOUT?

As the coronavirus continues to evolve, the WHO is tracking other mutations, including hybrids known as “recombinants.”

These include combinations of delta and omicron and hybrids of BA.2 and the original omicron, also called BA.1.

One of the recombinants being closely watched by health authorities is a BA.1-BA.2 hybrid called XE, first detected in Britain in January. Scientists think it could be 10% more contagious than BA.2.

WHAT SHOULD PEOPLE DO?

The advice from the experts remains the same: Take precautions to avoid contracting COVID-19.

“The virus is still out there circulating,” Long said. “Immunization is still the best defense for you.”

Get vaccinated if you haven’t already, he said, and get the second booster dose if you’re eligible at age 50 or older or have a compromised immune system.

“If cases start to increase in your community, think about assessing your level of risk,” Long said. “If you stopped putting on the mask and stopped worrying about distancing and stuff… that’s the time to resume those protective measures.”