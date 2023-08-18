AP Explains: Why are actors making films during the strike?

The actors’ and writers’ strike has halted most Hollywood film and television production, from the “Gladiator” sequel to the “Lilo & Stitch” live-action film. But some independent productions are still filming after reaching an agreement with the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) that will allow them to continue with unionized actors amid the strike.

It’s a move that union leaders say is a necessary bargaining tactic, but it has also proved divisive and confusing for those who are sweating it out in the streets protesting while film stars such as Anne Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey continue to work.

This is what you need to know about the “provisional agreements” that halt the filming of some Hollywood productions.

What are interim agreements?

The actors are on strike against studios and streaming services presented by the American Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The alliance includes major film studios (Disney, Paramount, Sony, Universal and Warner Bros), television networks (ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC) and streaming services such as Netflix, Apple TV+ and Amazon.

There are several independent production companies that are not affiliated with AMPTP and are allowed to film with SAG-AFTRA actors during the strike. They would have to agree to conditions proposed by the union last time they negotiated, including a new minimum wage rate that is 11% higher than before, revenue-sharing guarantees and protection from artificial intelligence.

Those terms were rejected by the studios and streaming services, but SAG-AFTRA felt that some independent producers and smaller film studios (such as Neon and A24) were willing to agree to the terms if it meant that they Could have continued filming.

Executive Director and SAG-AFTRA Chief Negotiator said, “The tentative agreement provides empirical evidence that the terms we have set forth with AMPTP are not only realistic, they are actually desirable and can be implemented by producers in this industry ” Duncan Crabtree-Ireland.

What about writers?

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has decided not to offer similar agreements in its strike. In an effort to show solidarity and a strategy of synchronization, SAG-AFTRA changed its stance and stated that provisional agreements would not be granted for production under the WGA contract.

Movies and TV shows under WGA contracts cover the 15–20% of productions that were given deals prior to the change, and will not be canceled, but no new deals will be given.

Crabtree-Ireland said, “The WGA has informed us that this modification will help them execute their strike strategy, and we believe it does not reduce our usefulness and effectiveness.” “It’s a win-win change.”

What are the productions that were allowed to continue?

More than 200 productions have been approved so far, including a Rebel Wilson comedy “Bride Hard”, an unnamed Guy Ritchie project, a film with Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd called “Death of a Unicorn”, Matthew’s thriller McConaughey’s “The Rivals of the”. Amaziah King” and David Lowery’s pop star film “Mother Mary” starring Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel.

The list is continually updated on the SAG-AFTRA website, but some productions that have been granted exceptions are still on hiatus due to solidarity. Viola Davis has opted out of her film “G20”, in which she plays the US President who is attacked by terrorists at the G20 summit, despite being exempted.

“I love this film, but I do not think it is appropriate for this production to go ahead during the strike,” Davis said in a statement. Although “G20” is independently financed, it was to be distributed by Amazon Studios, which is a member of AMPTP.

What is the SAG-AFTRA strategy?

Crabtree-Ireland said the interim agreement has several benefits for SAG-AFTRA members.

“It provides absolute empirical evidence that the terms we are seeking in the negotiations are reasonable,” he told The Associated Press in an interview. “We have hundreds of independent producers who say they would be happy to produce under those conditions.”

It also provided job opportunities for the production crew and actors, alleviating some of the financial pressure of the strike. And, he added, it may attract the attention of studios.

Emmy Award-winning “Abbott Elementary” actress Sherrill Lee Ralph agrees with this strategy.

“I must say honestly that interim agreements are smart agreements. What they do is continue to negotiate with manufacturers who are not large manufacturers,” he told the AP. “So now the big guys can look and say, ‘Well, wait a minute, if they can do it, why aren’t we doing it?'”

Why is it controversial?

For some union members struggling to protest in the streets and facing financial hardship, it doesn’t feel like a unified walkout when celebrities like Hathaway and McConaughey still get a chance to make movies.

Comedian Sarah Silverman was particularly upset by the exceptions and posted her thoughts in an Instagram video. After meeting with Fran Drescher and Crabtree-Ireland, president of SAG-AFTRA, she retracted her outcry, saying both sides had a better understanding that waivers can be positive and negative.

Crabtree-Ireland acknowledged, “I understand some members feel it creates a confusing message or doesn’t draw a clear line.” But he added that “we are all very clear that the AMPTP companies are the companies against which we are on strike.”

What happens if an AMPTP company buys a product to distribute it?

Some smaller studio productions, such as A24 and Neon, have their own distribution branches that can take the films worldwide. But others do not do this. They often sell them to AMPTP companies who eventually put them in theaters or on their own streaming services. “G20” is an example of this, as it already had an agreement with Amazon for distribution.

Crabtree-Ireland said it is “a matter of concern” but also “a reality that we accept as a possibility” that one of these independent films, for example, will be sold to Netflix. However, they see a potential gain if this happens, as the tentative deal also includes a proposed streaming revenue share.

And he said any company that buys a film under a tentative deal at autumn festivals like Venice, Telluride and Toronto — major sites where AMPTP studios can buy similar projects — must pay the artists the royalties required by the deal.

SAG-AFTRA is reviewing applications that would allow talent to promote independent films at Fall Festivals, where they will feature several high-profile world premieres, regardless of actor availability.

Set to debut in Venice, Luc Besson’s “Dogman” recently received a tentative deal, allowing its stars like Caleb Landry Jones to help promote the film through red carpet appearances and interviews Is. Other independent films headed to Venice include Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla” with Kelly Spenny and Jacob Elordi, Michael Mann’s “Ferrari” with Adam Driver and Spaniard Penelope Cruz, Ava DuVernay’s “Origin”, Mexican director Michel Franco’s “Memory”, featuring Jessica Chastain. and Linklater’s Richard “Hit Man”, along with Glenn Powell, all of whom could, in theory, be granted special status.