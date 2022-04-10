AP Interview: Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was committed to seeking peace despite Russian attacks on civilians that have stunned the world and again urged other countries to send more weapons before an expected increase in fighting in eastern Ukraine. .

Zelenskyy made the comments Saturday in an interview with The Associated Press a day after at least 52 people were killed in an attack on a train station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk and as evidence of massacres of civilians comes to light. daylight after Russian troops failed to take the capital, kyiv, on Saturday.

“No one wants to negotiate with a person or persons who have tortured this nation. It is understandable. And as a man, as a father, I understand that very well,” Zelenskyy said. But “we don’t want to miss opportunities, if we have them, for a diplomatic solution.”

Wearing the olive green that has marked his transformation into a wartime leader, the president looked clearly exhausted, but emboldened to persevere. He spoke to the AP inside the presidential office complex, where windows and hallways are protected by sandbag towers and heavily armed soldiers.

Russian soldiers who withdrew from northern Ukraine are now reorganizing for what is expected to be an intensified effort to retake eastern Donbas, including the port city of Mariupol that Ukrainian fighters continue to defend.

Zelenskyy said he was confident that the Ukrainians will accept peace despite the horrors they have witnessed in the more than six-week war.