Apart from Houdini, Lipa’s blessings from the new chapter of a career

The 28-year-old pop chanteuse burst onto the stage for the first time with an entirely new product produced by Kevin Parker (aka Tame Impala), who recently announced a new album.

Abra Cadabra! Due Lipa reapparait for premier fois in solo depuis plus deux ans. Après avoir tête le terrain avec dance the night away Thus it is a bande original du film barbie Dua Lipa launches her first selling plan HoudiniAn unreleased title that is the signifier of a new era in the British chanteuse’s career.

à l’exception de quelques singles et collaborations pour d’autres artistes, elle n’avette plus sortie de project musical depuis la rédition de son 2And studio album nostalgia for the future ,moonlight version), on February 2021.

This time, the 28-year-old chanteuse pop star is back with an album in Har Porte à Croire. Après avoir fait un gros trois de ses publications sur Instagram, Dua Lipa a fait monter la sous pour son prochain single, Annunciator d’un nouveau musical project. Houdini It is a morse created by Kevin Parker (aka Tame Impala), which directly references the great magician Harry Houdini, who is not celebrated on October 31 (he died in 1926). This is the occasion that began to appear in the second part of the index on the Sortie du Morseau. Regarding future album, Dua Lipa exudes mystery. Elle avet donne quelques indiscreet dans un entreten avec NME ,The album is different, it is all about pop, but it is different on the sound plan, it will be more lyrical. If you’ve judged from the title, Prendrite Sense, I thought I’d run again.,

A Star Mondial is an avant-garde, passant’s nouveau title for the BBC’s Locaux in Mardi, London. ,Congratulations, you’re the first person to hear Dua Lipa’s new song!», Pauvet-on lire sur la banderole brandy par les quelques figuerants qui l’acompagnat.

In addition to the song and clip selection (available for sale at minutes notice), Dua Lipa has today announced three surprise shows in London, possibly in Los Angeles on November 14 and in Tokyo on November 20.