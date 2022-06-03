Apart from peripheral neuropathy due to covid-19, Chyno Miranda would have this other incurable disease

Since the Venezuelan singer-songwriter, Jesús “Chyno” Miranda was infected by covid-19 in March 2020, he has never been the same again.

As a consequence of this terrible disease, which killed millions of people around the world, the singer suffered from a “peripheral neuropathy” that caused paralysis and severe body pain, especially cramps.

Shortly after recovering from the typical symptoms, he began to suffer from limb problems. “I started to feel discomfort in my toes, then a tingling and then I started to feel numbness and severe pain in my legs,” the artist explained at the time, and said that his health continued to deteriorate until he was paralyzed and had to need treatment and physical therapies.

“The doctor’s diagnosis was that as a result of covid-19 there was a compromise in the nervous system that became peripheral neuropathy. The doctor told us that the virus compromised different situations. We were told that it can happen to anyone. It is not hereditary. Covid-19 triggered that nervous system compromise in him,” added Natasha Araos, Chyno’s ex-wife, at the time.

But already when all this stage was believed overcome, or at least, controlled. A few days ago it was announced that the singer would be suffering from another condition and this time it is incurable according to the hosts of the program “Gossip no Like”, Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani.

According to Ceriani, Miranda is in a drug rehabilitation clinic in Venezuela. “We are going to confirm for the first time because we entered the clinic a long time ago, but we are guarding it because it is very delicate, note that Chisme no Like entered that clinic that is guarded by the Maduro government,” Javier began and continued: “The cousin took him from Miami and admitted him to this clinic that is not for his peripheral disease, nor the encephalitis that inflames the nerves around the brain that damages his spine and spinal column for which he loses mobility.









But the most worrying of all that is shared by drivers is the alleged new disease that the 37-year-old singer has been diagnosed with. “There is something even more delicate Chyno Miranda that we cannot say, there is another third disease of the most dangerous that has no cure… At the height of leprosy and these diseases that scare people who have been discriminated against,” he assured .

The last thing that was known about Chyno, through his social networks, was the publication of a statement thanking him for holding a benefit concert.