Apart from the winter but the tiredness, the chills and the slow memory may also depend on the lack of a precious element

Winter hits us little by little with its load of cooler and sometimes wetter air. The cold makes itself felt every now and then and the heaters in many homes are already at work. Perhaps you would prefer to take back some of the summer sun, but we just have a few more tenuous rays. So apart from the winter but the fatigue, the chills and the slow memory perhaps also depend on the lack of a precious element.

Life in the winter

With the arrival of winter, temperatures drop and the brightness of the sun also decreases. The colors are less strong and evident, and even life is less sparkling and easy-going as during the holidays.

In the home, humidity can sometimes be felt and can touch the most sensitive bones, especially those of the elderly. The cold penetrates the body which becomes shaky. Cervical pains certainly awaken, requiring you to protect the neck with a sweet warmth.

In addition, sometimes a bad adjustment of the radiators in the house leads to too dry air. The secret to a warm and welcoming home is all in the regulation of humidity and the right temperature.

During the winter it is good to protect yourself adequately and regulate your diet. The lack of some fundamental element to our body could play some tricks on us. Since classic winter ailments such as colds, coughs and sore throats are lurking around this time, it is best to get checked.

And if you feel fatigue, a greater sensitivity to cold and the brain less ready than usual, then perhaps we could have a lowering of the iron value.

A fundamental element

Iron is one of the most necessary elements for our body, so much so that it is found in higher quantities than others. Its massive presence is due to the fact that together with hemoglobin and myoglobin, it supplies the whole organism with oxygen. Furthermore, if iron decreases, the production of hemoglobin is reduced, which is an expression of anemia together with a reduction in the number of red blood cells.

Oxygen is the fuel that gives energy to the tissues, muscles and organs of our body. A decrease in iron could thus cause a sense of weakness, difficulty with memory and concentration, and an increased sensitivity to cold.

The foods that supply the body with iron are meat and vegetables. The former have a higher absorption than the latter. For good health it is useful to check the values ​​of the main elements. Certainly a medical examination can help us to live the harsh winter with serenity.