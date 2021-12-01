Apax Partners ready to submit an offer for Serie A

Apax Partners has renewed its interest in investing in Serie A. The Italian top football league had difficulty in finding fresh resources against the Covid emergency – the operation with CVC, Advent and Fsi had stalled -, which is why Apax could find room for maneuver.

The private equity firm – reports Bloomberg – is working to formulate a proposal that he could present to the League at the beginning of next year. A new chapter, therefore, after the Serie A commitment (never finalized) with the three funds mentioned above for the sum of 1.7 billion euros. In any case, according to what has been learned from Football and Finance, the fund is carrying out only some preliminary assessments in this regard.

Apax’s investment could differ in structure from the deal that Series A has made with Advent, CVC and Fsi and include a larger debt element. A move that should, however, convince the presidents of Serie A clubs, some of whom have proved reluctant to join private equity companies as investors.

Apax’s interest in Serie A dates back more than a year ago. Previously, he had considered partnering with Three Hills Capital Partners in an effort to provide new resources to the league, before Advent and CVC climbed the ladder.