ApeCoin (APE) hits a new all-time high for this week’s Otherside land auctions

The non-fungible token (NFT) and metaverse sectors have been among the brightest in a mostly flat cryptocurrency market in 2022 and proof of the sector’s momentum is that the APE token hit a new all-time high of $22.60 on 28th of April.

APE’s continued upward momentum is largely due to the upcoming The Otherside land auction being held by Yuga Labs and Animoca Brands in conjunction with the NFT project Bored Ape Yacht Club on April 30.

APE/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Otherside’s launch will consist of a Dutch auction-style sale and only wallets that have passed know-your-customer (KYC) verification will be able to participate in the sale of the first 100,000 parcels. All sales will be paid for with APE, which is clearly contributing to increasing demand for the token, as stakeholders have hoarded the token in anticipation of the sale.

The Otherside adventure will begin on 4/30 at 12pm ET, only on https://t.co/UWRD4dOC9H. The KYC on https://t.co/mbSVzDX9tp was to participate in Saturday’s mint — only those who KYCed can participate. More details in the . — OthersideMeta (@OthersideMeta) April 25, 2022

Wallets that already own an NFT from the BAYC or Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) collections will be able to claim a parcel for free for 21 days after the auction without having to go through KYC to claim it.

The ongoing votes on governance within the ApeCoin community have also contributed to increasing demand for APEs, a clear demonstration that BAYC and MAYC holders want to become more committed to the direction the ecosystem will take in the coming years.

