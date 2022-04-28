ApeCoin soars 35% ahead of the launch of its metaverse, “Otherside” By Investing.com







Investing.com – Up nearly 8% in 24 hours and up more than 35% in 7 days, the 27th-ranked cryptocurrency (APE) is by far the best performer in the Top 100 .

This strong rise has allowed ApeCoin to set a new all-time high this Thursday morning, at $20.18. In total, since the current bull run began on April 18 at about $11, the ApeCoin cryptocurrency has almost doubled in value, in just 10 days.

This surge comes a week after Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) creator Yuga Labs announced it would launch its metaverse, called Otherside, on Saturday. Since then, ApeCoin (APE) – the coin to be used in Otherside – has become the largest cryptocurrency related to the metaverse concept in terms of market capitalization.

In fact, the other top 2 metaverse cryptocurrencies, Dencentraland (MANA) and (AXS) are respectively at position 38 and 41 in the ranking of the largest cryptocurrency capitalization, compared to position 27 at the time of writing for ApeCoin.

What is the Otherside metaverse, which will use ApeCoin as currency?

Yuga Labs, the brand behind Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), announced on Monday the launch of its Otherside metaverse. The project will launch on April 30 in collaboration with Animoca Brands.

Starting April 30, land can be purchased, upon payment in ApeCoin, but will also be available to owners of NFT BAYC or Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC).

The process of buying the Otherside land will be done in the form of a Dutch auction, which means that the price will start at the highest and will decrease over time. The land will be put up for sale exclusively through ApeCoin ($APE), the ecosystem’s native token that launched just over a month ago.

APE’s profits from land sales in the metaverse will be locked up for one year, to prevent short-term speculation.