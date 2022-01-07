apeman debuts at CES 2022 with its Seeker Cams: safety and technology

apeman, winner of the first European Product Design Award in 2019 and a company focused on new technologies, has announced the debut of its new series Seeker, a line of smart cameras dedicated to our bike tours during CES 2022. What is the new camera line for? It’s very simple: make high-definition videos outdoors when you ride your two-wheeler. There Seeker series sports a new detachable, dual-screen action camera with built-in security features to prevent accidental recording from starting. So does the Seeker series allow me to do what I already do with any action camera? Not really.





If we think about the Seeker One, supplied in combo with the Seeker R1 and F1, we will have one available 4K HD action cam, but equipped with cutting-edge technology and powered by Ambarella’s H22E85 chip. The H22S85 provides ISP enhanced image with H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 (AVC) audio encoders. Everything then goes hand in hand with one powerful ARM Cortex-A53 quad core CPU for advanced analytics and multi-streaming capabilities. Still, the action camera is not the only one to be proposed by apeman. There is also the Seeker R1 which is presented as a valid solution ready to solve an important vulnerability of every cyclist, that is the possibility of having one clear vision of any oncoming vehicle from the back.



