Apex Legends 10-Year-Old Freak Squad Cleans Up ImperialHal & NICKMERCS

Apex Legends’ youngest Predator, Lifredson, appeared on the stream eliminating the entire ImperialHal team, which also included NICKMERCS and professional player Deeds.

The 10-year-old first rose to fame when he became the youngest player ever to reach the highest Predator rank in Apex Legends’ Ranked mode.

Lilfredson has since teamed up with Apex’s biggest name, ImperialHal, where they joined forces in July and dominated the live ranked lobbies.

This time, the rising star ended up facing off against ImperialHal in the battle royal and his team that included NICKMERKS and pro player Deeds, and has wowed the internet with his skills.

Apex Legends’ youngest predator eliminates ImperialHal

During a live stream, Lifredson was seen fighting another squad of three in the competitive mode of the popular Respawn title.

With the rest of his team already wiped out, it was the 10-year-old’s turn to face a 1v2 situation, where he quickly eliminated the two enemies.

“That was Deeds, you did that too,” his friend points out, before realizing that the young prodigy had also eliminated ALGS 2023 World Champion ImperialHal and even NICKMERCS.

“Lilfred already has esports offers if you want them. But now he and his father simply enjoy video games. I love it,” revealed Jake Lucky, who shared the clip.

“I was eating glue when I was 10 (still do)… this kid is going places, that’s pretty impressive,” responded FlexNinja, a popular Valorant creator.

“And to think this kid played and won in one of our tournaments,” said another.

ImperialHal has been known as the CEO of the Apex community, due to his dominant reign over the years while playing professionally for the TSM esports team.

While NICKMERCS is arguably better known for streaming than competing, he and Deeds play as part of the Tripods trio, proving that it was no easy feat for the young star.