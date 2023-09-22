Apex Legends Cross Progression Leaked in Datamined Files

The Apex Legends Harbingers Collection Event is now live, and while players may be excited to earn some new skins, the real headline came from a recent datamine by content creator KralRindo.
Apex Legends is missing a key feature that has been implemented in many other popular game franchises for quite some time: cross-progression. As a live, free-to-play Battle Royale service, cross-progression is a big help in players’ minds to keep their account progress active on whatever platform they play on. Well, it looks like cross progression is coming soon according to a recent post by KralRindo, Apex Legends content creator.
KralRindo is a trusted Apex Legends content creator and leaker. Since September 19, KralRindo published two more important datamines revealing scripts added to the game files related to cross-progression. The feature has been widely requested by the community for years and looks like it will finally come to fruition in the near future.
An official release date for the feature has not been confirmed and Respawn may handle the release in different ways. The developer could choose to announce it and release it surprisingly, or Respawn could wait until the next major seasonal update to introduce it. These two recent datamines aren’t the only hints we’ve received about cross-progression, but more files have been found that indicate it’s coming sooner rather than later.
Cross progression, supposedly once released, will work in Apex Legends similarly to how it works in other games. Sometimes also combined with cross-save, the feature allows players to continue their progression no matter what platform they play on. As a live F2P BR service, players can progress their accounts on PC and then, for example, log into their Xbox accounts and continue playing without hesitation.
As mentioned above, there is no indication of a possible release date.