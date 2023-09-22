Apex Legends Harbingers Collection event, challenges and rewards explained

He Apex Legends Harbingers Collection Event is now live! Over the next fortnight, you’ll be able to explore World’s Edge under the cover of eerie darkness and hunt down your enemies during one epic but deadly night. Plus, if you collect enough items from the event, you can get the new Fuse Heirloom!
This limited-time event in Apex Legends offers multiple incredible rewards and cosmetics for you to customize your chosen legend or favorite weapon.
Without further ado, let’s explain all challenges and rewards for this event, as well as the Heralds Event End Date.
In this page:
Apex Legends Harbingers Collection Event Item List
There is 24 event items from the Harbingers collection for you to pick it up.
You can receive these items as a reward from a Harbingers Collection event pack or you can choose to purchase them using Apex Coins and Crafting Metals.
legend masks
Weapon Skins
banner frames
|banner frames
|Levels
|Blaze of Glory – Fuse
|Epic
|Divine Decimation – Hound
|Epic
|Ruin – Ash
|Epic
|Doomsday Night – Bengaluru
|Epic
|Fury of the Swarm – Seer
|Epic
|Pharaoh’s Respite – Gibraltar
|Epic
How to Find the Harbingers Collection Event Reward Tracker
To find the Harbingers Collection Event points tracker, you need to be on the main Apex Legends screen. Next, head to the right side of the screen where your daily and weekly challenge tracker is.
During the event, you will see an additional page here containing all of the Harbingers challenges for that day. You can see how many points you can earn by completing challenges and how close you are to completing them.
Then, click on the “View Rewards Tracking” banner at the bottom of this section. You can earn up to 1,400 points per day.
This will show your points and progress tracking for this event. Here you will be able to see how many points you have, how close you are to your next reward, and what your next reward will be.
All Apex Legends Harbingers Collection Event Challenge Rewards
Here are all the Apex Legends Harbingers event challenge rewards and the number of points you’ll need to claim them.
|Article
|Levels
|Points cost
|Heralds Banner Badge
|Epic
|250
|10 battle pass stars
|N/A
|500
|Doom Squad – Holo
|Epic
|750
|3 Battle Pass Stars
|N/A
|1,000
|Rise Above – Mad Maggie Banner Frame
|Epic
|1,250
|Small but ungodly – Holo
|Epic
|1,500
|Judge’s Helm: Weapon Amulet
|Epic
|2,000
|25 craft metals
|N/A
|2,500
|3 Battle Pass Stars
|N/A
|3,000
|25 craft metals
|N/A
|3,500
|Epitaph – Sentinel Skin
|Epic
|4,000
|Glyph Rebellion: Mad Maggie Skin
|Epic
|5,000
How to get the Fuse relic in the Harbingers collection event in Apex Legends
To obtain the Fuse relic in the Apex Legends Harbingers Collection event You must collect all the limited time items of the event.
Once you have all 24 items, you will unlock a special pack that includes the heirloom and the following items:
- The Razor’s Edge – Fuse Mythical Relic
- Save How Ya Bloody Doin’ Tonight – Mythic Fuse Intro Joke
- Power Chord – Mythical Fuse Pose
Apex Legends Harbingers Event Store
There will also be a special Harbingers store throughout the event, and all the pieces in the store will be available during the event, so don’t worry if you can’t get them right away. However, once the event is over, the store will close.
Here, we list everything you can currently get in the Harbingers Event Store:
|Package/item
|Item Content/Description
|constant
|Final date
|Grave Protection Package
|
|5,000 coins
|03/10/23
|Curse Keeper Pack
|
|2,500 coins
|03/10/23
|Promoted Healer Bonus Pack
|
|2,500 coins
|09/22/23
|Elegant mechanics
|
|1,800 coins
|09/22/23
|Thrill of the hunt
|1,800 coins
|09/22/23
|in-flight entertainment
|
|1,000 coins
|09/22/23
|Soldier of Justice Pack
|
|1,000 coins
|09/22/23
Apex Legends Living Shell Limited Time Mode
Throughout the Harbingers event, there’s a new limited-time mode to sink your teeth into: Living Shell Trios. If having a deadly, skilled, and completely ruthless simulacrum sneaking up behind you in the dark isn’t scary enough, you can now grab some new artillery inspired by them to inflict that fear on your enemies.
‘Rev Shells’ will instantly and mercilessly track down your enemies, exploding on impact. All you need to do is pick one up and throw it into the air.
However, enemies can shoot a Rev Shell as it floats towards them to detonate it before it hits them, so be careful.
Apex Legends Harbingers Collection Event End Date
The Apex Legends Harbingers Collection Event is will end on Tuesday, October 3.
That’s all that’s on offer with the Harbingers Collection event event, so grab your favorite weapons and dive into whichever mode you choose to make the most of it until October 3!
