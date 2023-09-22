Apex Legends Harbingers Collection event, challenges and rewards explained

He Apex Legends Harbingers Collection Event is now live! Over the next fortnight, you’ll be able to explore World’s Edge under the cover of eerie darkness and hunt down your enemies during one epic but deadly night. Plus, if you collect enough items from the event, you can get the new Fuse Heirloom!

This limited-time event in Apex Legends offers multiple incredible rewards and cosmetics for you to customize your chosen legend or favorite weapon.

Without further ado, let’s explain all challenges and rewards for this event, as well as the Heralds Event End Date.

Apex Legends Harbingers Collection Event Item List

There is 24 event items from the Harbingers collection for you to pick it up.

You can receive these items as a reward from a Harbingers Collection event pack or you can choose to purchase them using Apex Coins and Crafting Metals.

legend masks

Weapon Skins

banner frames

banner frames Levels Blaze of Glory – Fuse Epic Divine Decimation – Hound Epic Ruin – Ash Epic Doomsday Night – Bengaluru Epic Fury of the Swarm – Seer Epic Pharaoh's Respite – Gibraltar Epic

How to Find the Harbingers Collection Event Reward Tracker

To find the Harbingers Collection Event points tracker, you need to be on the main Apex Legends screen. Next, head to the right side of the screen where your daily and weekly challenge tracker is.

During the event, you will see an additional page here containing all of the Harbingers challenges for that day. You can see how many points you can earn by completing challenges and how close you are to completing them.

Then, click on the “View Rewards Tracking” banner at the bottom of this section. You can earn up to 1,400 points per day.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment

This will show your points and progress tracking for this event. Here you will be able to see how many points you have, how close you are to your next reward, and what your next reward will be.

All Apex Legends Harbingers Collection Event Challenge Rewards

Here are all the Apex Legends Harbingers event challenge rewards and the number of points you’ll need to claim them.

Article Levels Points cost Heralds Banner Badge Epic 250 10 battle pass stars N/A 500 Doom Squad – Holo Epic 750 3 Battle Pass Stars N/A 1,000 Rise Above – Mad Maggie Banner Frame Epic 1,250 Small but ungodly – Holo Epic 1,500 Judge’s Helm: Weapon Amulet Epic 2,000 25 craft metals N/A 2,500 3 Battle Pass Stars N/A 3,000 25 craft metals N/A 3,500 Epitaph – Sentinel Skin Epic 4,000 Glyph Rebellion: Mad Maggie Skin Epic 5,000

How to get the Fuse relic in the Harbingers collection event in Apex Legends

To obtain the Fuse relic in the Apex Legends Harbingers Collection event You must collect all the limited time items of the event.

Once you have all 24 items, you will unlock a special pack that includes the heirloom and the following items:

The Razor’s Edge – Fuse Mythical Relic

Save How Ya Bloody Doin’ Tonight – Mythic Fuse Intro Joke

Power Chord – Mythical Fuse Pose

Image credit: Comeback Entertainment

Apex Legends Harbingers Event Store

There will also be a special Harbingers store throughout the event, and all the pieces in the store will be available during the event, so don’t worry if you can’t get them right away. However, once the event is over, the store will close.

Image credit: Comeback Entertainment

Here, we list everything you can currently get in the Harbingers Event Store:

Package/item Item Content/Description constant Final date Grave Protection Package Tomb Protector – Gibraltar Legendary Skin

x7 Heralds collection packs 5,000 coins 03/10/23 Curse Keeper Pack Cuse Keeper – Legendary Ash Skin

x3 Heralds collection packs 2,500 coins 03/10/23 Promoted Healer Bonus Pack Promoted Healer: Lifeline Legendary Skin

Hip Hip Hooray – Legendary Lifeline Emote

Apex Packs x3 2,500 coins 09/22/23 Elegant mechanics Pathfinder Legendary Skin 1,800 coins 09/22/23 Thrill of the hunt 1,800 coins 09/22/23 in-flight entertainment Valkyrie’s Epic Skydiving Emote 1,000 coins 09/22/23 Soldier of Justice Pack Soldier of Justice – Epic Bangalore Skin

Champion of Justice – Epic Bangalore Holo

Warrior of Justice – Rare Bengaluru Frame 1,000 coins 09/22/23

Image credit: Comeback Entertainment

Apex Legends Living Shell Limited Time Mode

Throughout the Harbingers event, there’s a new limited-time mode to sink your teeth into: Living Shell Trios. If having a deadly, skilled, and completely ruthless simulacrum sneaking up behind you in the dark isn’t scary enough, you can now grab some new artillery inspired by them to inflict that fear on your enemies.

‘Rev Shells’ will instantly and mercilessly track down your enemies, exploding on impact. All you need to do is pick one up and throw it into the air.

Image credit: Comeback Entertainment

However, enemies can shoot a Rev Shell as it floats towards them to detonate it before it hits them, so be careful.

Apex Legends Harbingers Collection Event End Date

The Apex Legends Harbingers Collection Event is will end on Tuesday, October 3.

Image credit: Comeback Entertainment

