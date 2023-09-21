Apex Legends leak hints that cross-progression could arrive in Season 19

Whether it’s demands for Pathfinder to finally get a passive or significant matchmaking improvements, there are some highly-requested features for Apex Legends that get asked over and over again.

However, none of them even come close to the countless calls to add cross-progression to Respawn’s battle royale.

The developers have made it clear several times that the feature is in development and on the way, but after waiting for so long, many players have completely lost hope.

Despite this, a new leak may have rekindled hope that cross-progression will come to Apex Legends in Season 19.

Apex Legends leak hints at cross-progression coming

Trusted Apex Legends Filter Kral Rindo took to Twitter on September 19 to reveal that with the Harbingers Collection event, Respawn had added cross-progression-related scripts to the files.

This follows previous cross-progression files that the developers added in Season 18, suggesting that they are preparing for its arrival.

Of course, these scripts don’t provide information on a possible release date, but with so much activity in the files related to the feature, it could mean that good news is on the way.

This would be a landmark addition to the next season update if the developers can pull it off, and would definitely leave some fans in disbelief that it’s finally arrived.

Will Apex Legends cross-progress like Season 19?

Click to enlarge

Unfortunately, this is the golden question that no one can answer right now. While the new leaks are certainly a good sign, it’s hard for players to get their hopes up as they’ve been in the position before with cross-progression.

This is not the first time files have been added to the backend and in those cases, cross progression was never added.

Ultimately, we’ll have to wait for an official announcement from Respawn, but it’s clear that many fans will have to see it to believe it.