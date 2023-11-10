Apex Legends’ New Respawn Mechanic Is Already Being Abused in Rankings

Reflexes Apex Legends Season 19 features teammates respawning with most of their loot intact, including weapons, shields, and ammo. However, his old shield will remain in his death box.

Apex Legends Season 19 made more changes than any update in recent memory to the live service battle royale. In addition to adding a new Legend in Conduit and modifying many systems based on the recent ALGS Championship, respawning your teammates now puts them into battle with most of their loot intact.

Gone are the days of recklessly pushing enemy ships, as players will now respawn with both weapons (without the attachments and the care package goodies are omitted entirely), a large amount of ammo, and their full shields. However, his old shield will remain in his death box.

Death boxes are important in Apex Legends. It’s a nice package left over when you die that gives your assassin all your loot. However, standing on them for too long makes you an easy target, so it’s best to grab what you can and get out of Dodge. However, an unintended consequence of the death box is shield swapping, a mechanic where another player can quickly loot your shield from your corpse to provide additional armor protection in the middle of battle.

The developers liked the ability shown, so they kept it. But 19 seasons later, it has become a problem.

You see, if you can get your armor up to red, 125 extra hit points, or even purple for 100, and then jump off the map, you’ll have essentially doubled your armor. Do it again and everyone on your team will have that powerful shield from the start of the match.

You see, competitive players will always take it too far. In the race to become the number one apex predator, players could freeze in a far corner of the map (usually the north, with all the cliffs) and use crafting materials to polish their armor. Share the same armor across your entire team to level up faster without fighting a single battle, then jump off the map twice and have the third player respawn you. You now have three purple shields and can slide into areas much better equipped than any of your opponents.

Note: Do not try this at home.

All you need is a couple of Move Legends or Jump Towers and your slow loot hasn’t given you any disadvantages. Heck, play with an aggressive buff composition and kill every team in your path thanks to your HP buff.

As always, no developer plan survives contact with players. And while this system requires a bit of a complicated setup, it’s not fun for the rest of the lobby when a team decides to do it. The developers have told us time and time again that they want to force players to band together and encourage confrontations (that’s why Storm Point is now smaller and all Care Packages carry powerful weapons starting this season) and this does the opposite .

Some players have ideas about how the system could be improved; Limiting armor to blue can help, or respawn with everything but a shield, but I think it’s a very harsh approach. I imagine the developers will let this play out, evaluate the situation mid-season, and make changes accordingly.

Personally, I think the cheesemakers will get tired of this way of playing and the tactic won’t be as common in a month or so. If the opposite happens, there are a limited number of points of interest on the map with a respawn beacon and a cliff to jump from, not to mention the craftsman needed to make things easier. If everyone wants to game the system this way, we’ll have fights outside of the drop anyway, just on the far edges of the map instead of the big points of interest in the center. And if you beat four other teams when you were hot, chances are your entire team leveled up their armor naturally anyway. It’s almost as if the developers planned all of this.

