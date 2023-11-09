Apex Legends Player Devastated After 7-Year-Old Boy Spent Relic Shards

An Apex Legends player felt defeated after discovering that his 7-year-old son had spent the Mythic Shards he had been saving for over a year.

Apex Legends has a ton of different cosmetic items that players can earn, but the rarest cosmetics in the game are known as heirlooms.

Heirloom Shards are obtained randomly by opening Apex Packs, and each pack has a less than 1% chance of producing these extremely rare Shards.

The rarity of Heirloom Shards is why an Apex Legends player and father was devastated after discovering that his 7-year-old son had spent the Shards he had been saving for over a year.

Apex Legends fan crushed after child spends relic shards

The player posted his sad story on the Apex Legends subreddit, in a thread titled “The kids spent my mythic shards…”

The OP explained: “I had them solo queue from day one, I was finally rewarded last summer with my red gems and I was saving them for a Fuse or Vantage heirloom.”

Unfortunately, it seems like that wasn’t meant to be. “…Today I saw my 7 year old son who had just had his tonsils removed happily spinning a kunai while he ran around the shooting range trying to shoot his brother. “A Kunai: The Pumpkin Spice Latte of Traditional Heirlooms.”

Members of the Apex community found the story amusing and many made jokes about the poor father’s misfortune. “You are now a main ghost,” said one player.

Even a member of Respawn Entertainment took notice of the post, as the developer’s Community Manager, Amy Thiessen, said, “‘A kunai, the pumpkin spice latte of traditional heirlooms.’ I choked on water while reading this. “Too real.”

To make matters worse, the player in question was unaware that Fuse had recently received his relic. “Damn, I didn’t know, I only have about an hour to play every other day,” they said in response to another Reddit user who broke the bad news.

Hopefully, this poor unfortunate soul will have another chance to get his hands on the heirloom of his dreams in the not-too-distant future.