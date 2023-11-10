Apex Legends Player Shows off Customizable Prestige Skin Concept

An Apex Legends player proposed the concept of customizable Prestige Skins and created a detailed mockup of how it could work in the game.

Apex Legends has a ton of different cosmetics that players can equip, but one of the rarest skin types in the game is called Prestige Skins.

To unlock a prestige skin, players must first purchase it from the Mythic Store. From there, they must be upgraded through three different levels to achieve the final Mythic skin design.

However, some players think these flashy skins should be a little more special, as one player created an interesting concept art mockup of fully customizable prestige skins.

Apex Legend fan creates customizable Prestige Skin concept

A post on the Apex Legends subreddit titled “We should be able to customize Prestige Skin colors” included the concept mockup.

The art features a ton of different customization options, including checkboxes for Skin and Dive Trail, three main color options, and six accent color options.

The concept also included the option to equip a Legendary Relic, in case the player already had access to it.

Many players in the comments section praised the mockup and expressed interest in seeing a similar option implemented in the battle royale. “This would be amazing. “I would love to make the gold parts of Rev’s skin silver.”

Others suggested that even more customization could be added to the concept. “I would also like to personalize individual aspects of the skin. For Valk, I love the mouthguard from stage one, the Valk helmet from stage two, and the armor from stage three.”

Unfortunately, community members didn’t seem too optimistic about a feature like this coming to Apex Legends.

“Don’t you think you’re asking a lot for a $150 video game skin?” one fan joked, while another said, “This has been suggested a few times and while I think it’s a good idea, there’s no way they can “They will allow it. They want to sell recolors.”

The option to purchase recolored skins has been a hot topic in the Apex Legends community for some time. However, considering how expensive Prestige Skins are, it would certainly go a long way in adding even more value to them.