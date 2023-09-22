Apex Legends players are confident that Rampart’s new upgrade will lead her to top the meta

The new Harbingers event has arrived Apex Legends on September 19, which brings new content and some balance changes. Rampart wasn’t affected too much, but players believe it will be enough to finally push her to the forefront of the meta.

Rampart has been in a strange place since his release due to his lack of mobility and despite many attempts by the developer to improve his abilities, he is still among the least picked legends in Appendix.

The Harbingers event brought a reduction in the placement time of its expanded cover from three seconds to two, and it now remains “in placement mode” after deploying one, further reducing the delay between multiple cover deployments.

In a popular Reddit thread from September. 19, shared shortly after the event launched, a player showed what her cover deployment looked like after those improvements, and they sped up significantly.

“As the main wall, I am very happy…. But now everyone is going to interpret it,” wrote the most voted comment. Many top players expressed concern about seeing her in every game after this, as she is considered an underdog pick at the moment.

On the other hand, Rampart also has counterattacks, as players pointed out. “As the main character of Mad Maggie, I love taking on Rampart. I hope the servers are flooded with them,” one user wrote, echoing other comments.

As the update was not released until September 1st. 19, there’s still some time to wait before seeing if Rampart will finally shine in the spotlight. As players mentioned, those advantages will be important in helping her react faster in difficult situations, but she also has other weaknesses.

Currently, another strong point for her is that players are not used to playing against Amped Modder and may be surprised by her skill kit. If it becomes popular, it will be more difficult to surprise enemies, but it can also help players discover stronger strategies around them.

