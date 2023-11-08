Apex Legends players claim new LTM has ‘brought joy back’ to the game

Apex Legends loves the new Three Strikes LTM, with some claiming it has “brought the joy back” to Battle Royale.

Apex Legends Season 19 is here, and with it came the first new event of the season: the Post Malone crossover event.

Like other events, the Post Malone collaboration introduced new event-focused cosmetics, camo credits, and Twitch Drops. However, the star of the show is the newly introduced Three Strikes LTM.

It seems like this LTM has already proven to be a big hit with fans, with some claiming that it has “brought the joy back” to the fast-paced Battle Royale game.

Apex Legends players love Three Strikes LTM

A post on the Apex Legends subreddit titled “Three Strikes has brought joy back to this game” sparked discussion among the community.

In the post, the OP explained that he is a Day 1 fan with over 3000 hours in the battle royale.

While they said their enthusiasm for Apex Legends has waned in recent seasons, they stated that Three Strikes has renewed their love for the battle royale.

“It has brought back a lot of the feelings I had when I started playing this game. Constant fights, but without having to worry about getting a third party. Continuous gameplay, without having to worry about a partner leaving,” they explained.

Many in the comments agreed that the mode felt like a breath of fresh air, and many called for it to be made permanent.

“It has to be permanent. It’s absolutely the most fun I’ve had in a long time. Constant fight maintaining the BR format,” said a fan.

Some players have even said that it makes their least favorite maps more fun. “Broken Moon is the worst map. Except when it’s in Three Strikes, then it doesn’t matter. This game mode is very fun.”

It’s still too early to say whether or not Respawn will consider making Three Strikes a permanent mode. However, many Apex Legends fans are having a great time with the LTM.