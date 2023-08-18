Apex Legends Season 18 Resurrection: Revenant Resurrects

Although August is synonymous with holidays for many, Apex Legends never goes on vacation and comeback entertainment is ready to open Season 18 of its Battle Royale, titled Resurrection. A resurrection in name and in fact, since the main content is the total renewal of the Revenant skill kit, a restoration that is obviously intended to rebalance the gameplay experience, but which the developers have also tried to justify from a narrative point of view. view. Of course, there are the usual settings in ranked and armory mode. We tell you everything in ours. trailer dedicated to Season 18 – Resurrection of Apex Legends.

reborn resurrects The new Revenant is more cruel and threatening than before. “apparitions he’s a really important character for Apex Legends, both in terms of lore and gameplay. However, since his release in Season 4, his gameplay has not kept up with the evolution of battle royale. Because of this, we’ve seen a decline in popularity and many of his play patterns have become quite problematic over time. With the rework, therefore, we’ve taken a great opportunity to revise his abilities to give him a whole new imprint, while also making him more in keeping with his reputation as a monstrous assassin.” Says Evan Funnel, the designer at Respawn, who have been busy rethinking Revenant’s abilities, the goal was to bring Revenant back to that sense of imminent threat, a deadly and sinister assassin ready to do anything to bring down his prey. So let’s see in detail the new skills kit by Revenant. killer instinct, the passive, is very similar to the old Stalker, allowing Revenant to move faster and scale walls. Compared to the past, Assassin Instinct improves climbing, always characterized by a spider move, allowing Revenant to travel further and grab onto walls after a fall, but not only. The synthetic’s senses have been enhanced, allowing it to detect nearby enemies with low health. If it is then Revenant who brings the enemy below a certain HP threshold, this becomes visible to the entire team. In short: if your Revenant tells you that an easy death is near, you can trust him. Revenant’s wall-walking remains his trademark. With her tactic (Shadow Pounds), Instead of blocking enemies’ abilities, Revenant can cover a long distance with a jump, pounce on his prey, or reposition himself on the map to follow him in the shadows; the longer you hold down the tactical ability key, the greater the distance traveled by the jump. Finally, players will say goodbye to the Death Totem to welcome Forged Shadows, the new last. With this ability, Revenant creates a veil of shadow around himself that completely envelops him, absorbing incoming damage and increasing the damage dealt to the enemy’s upper body. Revenant is again particularly exposed when the veil dissolves, but a drop allows him to quickly restore it. It’s clear how these new abilities are more aggressive than in the past and designed for players who love risk-reward mechanics: Revenant has all the tools to track and pressure opponents, but it’s all for naught if there’s no player. behind that and maybe a little reckless who wants to join the fray.

narrative extension The Apex universe is expanding more and more For this adaptation, both technical and artistic, Respawn has not left anything to chance and the radical change of character also finds a narrative dimension. The prologue to it all is Kill Code: a Thief’s Bane, a single-player mini-adventure available in the Apex Legends client in which players will be able to assume the role of Loba, intent on infiltrating a secret facility. The story continues with two short films, always titled kill code Part 1 and 2, in which we find out that Duardo Silva, Octaine’s father, and Hammond Robotics have gotten hold of the Revenant’s source code and are using it for their own mysterious purposes. The synthetic, therefore, no longer owns himself and changes his approach a lot in Apex games, becoming more aggressive and dangerous. Kill Code is the beginning of a true serialization of the Apex Legends narrative, as defined by Ashley Reed, the game’s narrative lead. A wise choice because Respawn, first with Titanfall and then with Apex, has done an amazing job creating a narrative universe interesting and multifaceted, which however risks not being told and exploited to its full potential given that it is currently tied to an online multiplayer shooter. For this reason, in the near future, the developer will insert different ways of using the story, starting with a increase in short films Like Kill Code. Special missions and in-game events will be the glue with which players can, if they are interested, put all the pieces of the narrative together. An ambitious bet that demonstrates the constant effort that Respawn puts into its flagship product (So sure, if you wanted to dig into what happened before Apex Legends, there’s always that Titanfall 3 we’ve all been waiting for, ed.)

weapon balance The Radius will undergo a major overhaul in Season 18 After giving Revenant a strong adjustment, the team didn’t stop and also put their hand on the radio, an energy sniper rifle that stands out from other sniper class weapons due to its linear, parabolic-free trajectory. Lead Weapons Designer Eric Canavese admits that the mechanics of this rifle are a bit off and have caused some issues within the meta over time that are quite difficult to resolve. To do this, the Radius will be transformed in Season 18 into a bullet weapon, projectiles obviously subject to gravity. In particular, the firing mechanism has been modified to give more depth to the gameplay: pressing the fire button will no longer fire a bullet automatically, instead you will have to load the shot by holding the trigger. If you release it earlier, the charge will be cancelled. “While it’s still our most effective long-range sniper rifle, we’ve changed the damage profile quite significantly,” continues Canavese. “The Radius now deals more damage the further away the target is. So you can expect some long-range shots, but using it effectively requires a lot more skill than the previous version.” Season 18 Battle Pass Special Skin As for the rest of thearsenal, the Prowler will enter the Assist Pod with the fire selector available, while the Hemlock will once again be selectable on the ground, taking a small damage and recoil boost, while the R-99 will receive a slight nerf. However, Disruptor Rounds, the Season 2 skip that increases damage to shielded targets, will return. It can be equipped as in the past on the Alternator but surprisingly the Peacekeeper can also be upgraded with this accessory.

Notes on ranked mode Ranked Play changes that occurred in Season 17 will continue in Season 18 Arsenal, the previous season of Apex Legends, brought significant changes to ranked mode, summarized by the developers in a post on the game’s official blog and discussed at length on the dedicated Reddit. There ranked season of Resurrection will obviously adjust the mechanics and stability, including adjusting the damage and timing of the Ring, adding a minimal increase to the kill bonus based on the player’s MMR, and buffing the kill bonus. “Before you ask,” says Chris C4 Cleroux, Lead Progression Designer, “we’ve been working hard to restructure Ranked Ranks to avoid repeating the huge increase in players that made it to Masters in the first few weeks of Season 17. The calculations made They were pretty generous and we had to scale everything backwards. This means that some players who achieved the Master title during Season 17 won’t be able to climb back to that level easily. But regardless of the level achieved during Arsenal, the rewards earned have already been achieved. been traded by the players and they certainly won’t take it away.” In addition to the LP tuning changes made primarily for the Diamond rank, Cleroux says that the team is constantly working on adjusting the cooldowns of matchmaker, to find a balance between the amount of cooldown time and affinity with the players you play against. “We think we can do better and will continue to discuss it. Overall though, next season’s ranked matches should be tighter and matchups with players closer to your ability. And matches get a lot more intense at Diamond levels , Masters and Predators”. “.

Even though Season 18 – Resurrection doesn’t add any new Legends to the Apex Legends roster, we can’t say it’s going to be a boring hiatus for Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale. Returning characters that have been deprecated by the community trying to recalibrate them based on changes made to the game is a dutiful operation. The developers were very clear in stating that while many are fans of Apex Legends as we know it, Revenant is just the beginning of an inevitable process and that Respawn will continue as it sees fit. The fact that the team also found a “narrative rationale” for these changes conveys very well how much the developer loves their creature. Nothing is left to chance, the evolution of Apex Legends is a constant balance of the many elements that comprise it and in our opinion this can only be a good thing.