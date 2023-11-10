Apex Legends Season 19 Release Date Confirmed, Conduit Abilities Explained

Apex Legends: Ignite, season 19 of the ever-popular Battle Royale, will explode onto our screens with the new Legend Conduit next Tuesday, October 31. The game’s massive storm at Storm Point has now cleared the map and things look a little different to how we remember them, meaning there are plenty of new areas to explore as you fight to survive.

First, let’s talk about the new Legend Conduit. Now we know more about his abilities, as well as how he got the equipment and costume for him. Conduit started out as a fan of Apex Legends and now she is thrilled to be a part of the Apex Games, but she didn’t join just for fame or fun, as she has a family to take care of. She is described as having a good sense of humor and being fascinated with the technology used in games.

An interesting fact for any Titanfall fan is that Conduit uses a radioactive battery from a modified Monarch Titan to power his suit and gadgets. He went to explore a highly radiated battlefield and came across the battery. He then stole it and uses it to take his place in the Apex Games, but at a cost. The battery itself is poisoning Conduit, and while we’re not sure how this will affect his story as we move forward, we’re a little worried about his long-term chances.

At a recent online press conference I learned more about the thought process behind Conduit’s design. The main point was that the Apex team wanted Conduit’s suit to reflect his backstory, with the idea being that Conduit would partner with Lastimosa Armory to help build his exosuit, as the suit itself shares design similarities with the Monarch Titans, as well as other Titanfall technologies. This is combined with vibrant colors to reflect his excitement about joining the famous Apex Games.

Next, let’s talk about Conduit’s skills! Firstly, we have his passive, which is called Savior’s Speed. This is a speed boost that Conduit gains when you become separated from his team or are too far away from them to use his tactical ability. This is particularly good news if you find yourself looting somewhere and then realize that your team has already abandoned you.

Conduit’s tactic is called Radiant Transfer and allows you to boost your allies with energy to generate a temporary shield for them when you are in danger. This ability is particularly useful if you or your teammates need to use a shield cell to charge your own shields or to heal with a medkit in dangerous situations.

Finally, Conduit’s ultimate ability is called Energy Barricade. This can disrupt your own team’s control over an area of ​​the map, which in turn can mean bad news for any nearby enemy squads. The Energy Barricade is where Conduit launches various shield damaging devices that can cover a large area around your team. However, these can be destroyed if you shoot them, so enemy squads can create a window to escape or pass through without being hit.

Before we talk about the new Storm Point, we now know the map rotations for trios, duos, and ranks in Apex Legends: Ignite. This season, you can visit Storm Point, Olympus and Broken Moon.

As mentioned, the new additions and changes don’t end there. After the Storm Point storm, the map looks a little different and the lightning rod and storm catchers on the map are damaged. On a positive note, this disastrous storm brought six new points of interest to Storm Point and eliminated all of the marauder nests in the Forbidden Zone in the center of the map, replacing them with new buildings.

So far, we know that the new points of interest include the Wattson Pylon, where the Legend himself has installed equipment to try to help establish power sources for the affected areas. There are also Zeus Station and Ceto Station which have replaced a small unnamed Prowler Island to support Wattson’s efforts. There’s also Echo HQ, a major base and large point of interest on the map dedicated to clearing the destroyed fish farms that have now been renamed the Devastated Coast.

The lightning rod has been redesigned to reduce its overall area and better connect it to the rest of Storm Point. On this note, the overall map size has been reduced to reduce the distance between squads when they land and create a faster close combat environment.

If you visit the Wattson POI, we recommend keeping an eye out for a Nessie (or two) along with callouts and references to this Legend’s history, as well as his connections to his teammates. On one last point about Storm Point, there is now more loot available!

Speaking of other Legends, let’s quickly mention some changes happening to the rest of the team. The lifespan of the Catalyst ultimate has been reduced and the cooldown now begins after the wall falls, not before. The duration of Bangalore’s double time is decreasing, the lifespan of smokes is decreasing, and the stun effect caused by thunder has also been reduced. As for reductions, the time extension for Revenant’s ultimate has been reduced from 30 seconds to just three.

It’s not all reductions, however, as some Legends are getting some buffs this season. Wraith’s passive is now more reliable and there are said to be fewer cases of misinformed calls. Pathfinder, one of our favorites, can now search for care packages after an allied skirmisher has already searched for them. Vantage has an extra bullet in his ult, now bringing the total to six. Last but not least, the maximum jump height on Newcastle Castle Wall has been increased and the recovery time when landing after a jump has been reduced. Phew!

Next, cross progression. That’s right, after a long but patient wait, Apex Legends is finally rolling it out soon. As far as we know, cross progression will be automatically applied to your accounts registered with your EA ID. The account with the highest maximum level will be the master account and any other accounts below its level will be added to it.

I’m told the cross-progression merge is mandatory, but fans will be notified once it goes live. Once we have more information about the process, we will let you know.

Now, let’s move on to the weapon changes coming this season and the details of which ones will be included in the crafting rotation. There is a focus on diversifying the mid- to long-range weapons meta with increased projectile size from the Longbow DMR, Charge Rifle, and Sentinel. The charge rifle’s bullet drop ballistics have also been improved to encourage you to take longer range shots.

If you’re a fan of the Bocek Bow, you’ll be happy to know that it’s getting some love too. This season, the Bocek has a faster initial draw speed, a tighter explosion pattern, and you can disable Shatter Caps if you prefer to fire more accurately at your enemies.

Moving on to the care packages, now everyone will have a weapon no matter what stage of the fight you are at. Arguably the biggest news here is that the Wingman is now included, removing it from ground loot. The Wingman you’ll get in a pack will have a damage upgrade and will already have a modified jump called Skull Piercer Elite attached to it. If that wasn’t enough, the Boosted Loader will also be integrated. Unfortunately, this removes the Booster Loader from all ground loot in Ignite.

With the Wingman entering, the L-Star exits. He will return to ground loot, but he won’t be as strong, although a bit stronger than previous iterations of him.

Crafting is also seeing some changes for Season 19. RE-45 and 30-30 are leaving the crafter, R-301 and Volt are coming in, Digi-Threat is being removed from the rotation entirely, and the Turbo Charge nerf is being rolled back. .

Last but not least, the ranked updates and changes for Apex Legends Season 19.

Ranked will reset slightly at the start of Season 19, but it won’t be as dramatic as in previous seasons. Your Resurrection data will count towards your ranking along with the provisional match score.

The Ranked Skydiving Route will be replaced by a Ranked Banner Frame that you can keep indefinitely once you’ve earned it, so you can show off your skill no matter what season you’re in. Group restrictions will also be removed for ranked trios, meaning you can play with your friends regardless of their rank or yours.

Let’s move on to the last, and probably most important, point about rankings: the introduction of promotional tests. These tests are designed for you to demonstrate your ability to earn your promotion to the next ranking level. Each time you reach the top of the rank you are currently at, you will be presented with specific tasks and challenges that you must complete to advance to the next rank.

These tests are designed to help you earn your place on the leaderboard instead of hiding in a corner until the last possible moment or waiting for someone else to do the hard work. There will be an automatic tracker in the lobby to let you know your current position and status with promotional trials.

You start with a five-match opportunity to prove yourself by completing trials. Each time you fail a test, a match will be added to your ‘chances’ until you reach 10. Once you have reached 10 matches and still fail, you will advance to the tests again.

In addition to having to retake the tests, there are slight penalties for failing them, so make sure you’re prepared before taking them, unless you want to get kicked off the ladder. If you are absolutely terrible on a test and fail, you will go down quite a bit on your progress scale. However, if you perform well and barely manage to complete a test, you won’t be kicked back that far. Diamond players should be careful as failing in this range will result in harsher punishments.

That’s all we can tell you for now! We hope you enjoy Apex Legends: Ignite when it launches on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.