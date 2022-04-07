Aphasia and Covid vaccine: “Possible rare link”

This is what emerges from a study published on PubMed concerning a fifty-year-old patient

Maria Elena Perrero

L’aphasiathe language disorder that can affect both the ability to express oneself and to understand and has brought the American actor Bruce Willis farewell to the cinema, could be one of the rare side effects of vaccine against the coronavirus Sars-CoV-2. This is the hypothesis of a study published on PubMed by Josef Finsterer and Maria Korn. In particular according to the study the possible risk of aphasia would be related to the second dose of the mRna vaccine against Covid-19, therefore vaccines such as the Comirnaty of Pfizer-BioNTech and Spikevax’s Modern.

Aphasia, cerebral hemorrhage and the Covid vaccine: the study – The study authors report the case of a 52-year-old man who developed sudden difficulty reading e aphasia seven days after the second dose of one of the mRna vaccines against the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. The patient had a previous history of myocardial infarction, hypertension, hyperlipidaemia and kidney stones. On admission to hospital, the man had slightly high blood pressure. Blood tests revealed a fairly high level of D-Dimer (a product of the breakdown of blood clots, or blood clots, in the body), prediabetes and hyperuricemia. An MRI of the brain revealed a cerebral hemorrhage to the left temporal lobe. L’aphasia Fortunately, it completely resolved within days, and blood pressure levels stabilized during hospitalization.

Possible risks of the covid vaccine: study conclusions – A link betweencerebral hemorrhage and vaccination, underline the authors of the study, a hypothesis remains for now but it cannot be definitively excluded. In conclusion, one second dose of mRna vaccine against the Covid it could be followed by a brain hemorrhage. Although the pathophysiology of cerebral hemorrhage is currently unknown, a cause and effect relationship with the vaccine cannot be ruled out, the study concludes. For this reason, risk factors for cerebral haemorrhage should be monitored in patients undergoing the Sars-CoV-2 vaccine.

Aphasia: the Bruce Willis case – Of aphasia it has returned to talk recently after the US actor Bruce Willis announced his farewell to the scene following the diagnosis of this language disorder. Usually theaphasia appears suddenly, after a head injury or stroke, but it can also develop gradually, together with a brain tumor or a neurodegenerative disease, such as multiple sclerosis.

covid vaccine and neurological risks – Previous studies had already highlighted possible rare cases of neurological risks following vaccination against the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus, in particular of the Guillain-Barré syndrome and Bell’s palsy. Studies conducted in the United Kingdom have also shown a possible increase in the risk of hemorrhagic stroke after a first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech mRna vaccine. At the same time, the authors of these studies, however, underlined how the risk of neurological disorders followingSars-CoV-2 infection is greater.