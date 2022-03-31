Aphasia. Celebrities who have suffered from this disease

Aphasia is a disease that has aroused the interest of thousands of users, based on the announcement by actor Bruce Willis after being diagnosed with this disorder that affects the ability to speak. However, Bruce Willis has not been the only celebrity who has had to deal with this condition in recent years as Terry Jones and Emilia Clarke.

According to the National Aphasia Associationaphasia is a more common health problem than Parkinson’s disease, affecting around 180,000 people a year, according to data from 2016. Aphasia is caused by damage to the left side of the brain.impairing a person’s ability to communicate.

According, louis orengoa physiatrist Baptist Health Neuroscience Center, aphasia can occur in patients who have had a stroke or stroke, increasing the risk of developing aphasia.

Celebrities who have suffered from aphasia

As we already mentioned, in addition to Bruce Willis, there are other celebrities such as the star of “Monty Python” Terry Jones and Emilia Clarke who have suffered from aphasiahaving severe health problems and that have affected (to some extent) his career in the world of film and television.

Bruce Willis

This Wednesday, The daughter of actor Bruce Willis announced that the actor suffers from aphasia, affecting the actor’s cognitive abilities, so it will no longer be possible for him to continue working as an actor, due to his health problems. The news was given by the family of Bruce Willis, giving limited information about the health status of the actor.

Emilia Clarke

After filming the first season of “game of Thrones” Emilia Clarke was hospitalized having a subarachnoid hemorrhageas a result of a brain aneurysm for which she had to undergo emergency surgery.

After your operation, Emilia Clarke had a period of aphasia that gradually disappeared. During aphasia, the actress could not pronounce her name nor did she remember it:

“Nonsense words came out of my mouth and I panicked. I had never felt so afraid. My work, the whole dream of what my life could be, was centered on language, on communication. I felt lost”, revealed the actress of game of Thrones.

terry jones

The star of “Monty Python” the actor Terry Jones was diagnosed with progressive aphasia in September 2016.a type of aphasia that caused him dementia and prevented him from speaking normally. The actor died on January 21, 2020 at the age of 77 due to the effects of the disease.

Sergio Pitol

Sergio Pitol was a Mexican translator and novelist who lived in several European countries, in addition to being recognized for his entire career, receiving the Cervantes Prize, was diagnosed with progressive aphasiasame disease that led to his death on April 12, 2018, at the age of 85.

