“Aphasia”, his health drama. What’s behind the disease – Libero Quotidiano





Bruce Willis, 67-year-old Hollywood star says farewell to the cinema because he is no longer able to act. The news that shocked Hollywood comes directly from his family with a post published on the profile Instagram of the American actor: “We want to share with his extraordinary supporters, as a family, that our beloved Bruce had some health problems and was recently diagnosed withaphasiawhich is affecting yours cognitive abilities“, reads the statement.





“As a result, Bruce is moving away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a very busy time for our family and we greatly appreciate your continued love, understanding and support.” And again: “As Bruce always says, ‘Live in the moment’ and together we intend to do just that”, conclude the actor’s family.

Aphasia typically occurs after a stroke or a head injury, but it can also develop gradually due to a brain tumor slow growing or a disease that causes neuro degenerative damage.





Word of Willis, one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors, quickly spread online as fans reacted with dismay. During his career spanning over four decades, Willis has amassed more than $ 5 billion at the box office worldwide thanks to blockbuster films such as the ‘Die Hard’ series, ‘Pulp Fiction’, ‘The Sixth Sense’. The famous American actor in recent times had worked constantly and frequently. He has shot numerous action thrillers due out in 2022, including ‘Gasoline Alley’, ‘A Day to Die’ and ‘Fortress 2’. The statement announcing his farewell to the stage is signed by the wife of Bruce Willis, Emma Hemingby his ex-wife the famous actress Demi Moore and her five children (Rumer, 33; Scout, 30; Tallulah, 28; Mabel, 9 and Evelyn, 7).



