Aphasia is no stranger to the film industry: Bruce Willis, Emilia Clarke…

The aphasic patient is a “normal” person in everything except language, because he cannot write, read or does not do it correctly; he does not understand what others say to him and can only speak in monosyllables. This disease produces an alteration of language caused by a failure in the nervous system and is the cause of Bruce Willis’ retirement. He is not the only one in the world of cinema.

The actress Emilia Clarke, protagonist of “Game of Thrones”, suffered two aneurysms while filming the series, the first one in 2011; to the British comedian Terry Jones, founder of Monty Python, was diagnosed in 2016 with primary progressive aphasia; and the Italian film director also suffered from aphasia michelangelo antonioniafter suffering a stroke in the mid-1980s.

Other famous people who have suffered from aphasia are Michiko, wife of Japanese Emperor Emeritus Akihito; american writer Harold Robbins, who had suffered a stroke in 1982 that sometimes caused aphasia or mental block; the Argentine military Jorge Videlamember of the military junta that on March 24, 1976 led a coup d’état, after a blood supply to the brain suffered partial aphasia.

Also the Argentine singer Gustavo Cerati, after a stroke in 2001; the Mexican writer Sergio Pitol and the Algerian president Abdelaziz Buteflika (2019).