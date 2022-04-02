Aphasia, what is the disorder that Bruce Willis suffers from

According to experts, it is a condition in which the ability to communicate is lost, “an acquired disorder”, that is triggered by the loss of “a learned function that is characterized by the inability to articulate and understand words”. It is the same disorder that is forcing the famous American actor to move away from acting

Aphasia is a condition in which the ability to communicate is lost. It can concern both the ability to express oneself and to understand language, spoken or still written. Usually, as pointed out by the site of the “Humanitas” hospital, it can arise suddenly after a stroke or after a head injury, but it can also develop more slowly, ie parallel to a brain tumor or a neurodegenerative disease. It is the same ailment suffered by the famous actor Bruce Willis who was forced to leave acting, as revealed by his family with a post on social media.

Bruce Willis suffers from aphasia: the actor can no longer act Professor Cecilia Perin also pointed out, as reported on the portal of the “San Donato” hospital group, of a disorder that concerns “one of the most characteristic functions of the human being, that is language which, by definition, is one of the higher human capabilities, because it allows us to convey and exchange information, allowing the creation of thought, distinguishing us from other living beings “. Aphasia is essentially defined as “an acquired disorder”, that is triggered by the loss of “a learned function that is characterized by the inability to articulate and understand words”. According to Perin, an expert in specialized rehabilitation of severe brain injuries, “a person with aphasia does not understand what is being said and is unable to produce complete meaningful sentences to allow communication”. But not only that, because she “is unable to read, write and do calculations, as writing and arithmetic skills are connected with the function of language”, she again noted. The causes of aphasia Among the causes of the disorder, which according to estimates in Italy involves about 200,000 people with an annual incidence of 2 new cases per 1,000 inhabitants each year, there may be “first and foremost stroke and head trauma”, continued the expert. How does aphasia arise, then? In these specific cases it manifests itself suddenly, through a phase in which “one is no longer able to understand and speak”. Other causes, as mentioned, can be represented by “brain tumors and here the beginnings are subacute”. Finally, “progressive episodes as in degenerative diseases” are also detectable.

Stroke, non-invasive brain stimulation can enhance recovery Depending on the brain area where the damage occurs, experts indicate the existence of different types of aphasia. In fact, there is “Broca or Espressiva” aphasia in which the ability to produce isolated words and sentences is compromised, while understanding is still preserved and is associated with damage to the frontal area of ​​the left hemisphere of the brain. Then there is that of “Wernicke or Receptive”, where the understanding of language is mostly compromised, with the patient unable to understand words and phrases and the language is composed of “neologisms”: it develops when the damage is in the temporal area of ​​the left hemisphere. Here again is the “Global” aphasia, the most severe form of all, in which the production of the word, the elaboration and the understanding itself is compromised. It is generated by lesions of the left hemisphere and underlying deep structures, experts report. Finally, there are aphasias defined as “progressive”, in which the disorder develops slowly and which represent the first manifestation of dementia. The importance of speech therapy rehabilitation According to specialists, aphasia is a disease “curable only through speech therapy rehabilitation”. To this end, speech therapy rehabilitation techniques and different approaches have been developed that aim to improve the aphasic person’s ability to use language and also to reduce the damage caused. Rehabilitation treatment can begin from the first weeks after the traumatic event and, after a few weeks, the doctor can already draw up an in-depth evaluation and describe the type of disorder in detail. Then, in a further phase, the rehabilitation intervention can begin with the aim of resetting the pronunciation and production of words, as well as understanding and repetition of the same.