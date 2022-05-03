Apocalypse. Oscar Isaac wishes he had been better

Although Marvel fans are delighted with oscar isaac in the role of Moon Knight (Moon Knight), this is not the first time that the actor plays a Marvel Comics character. Back in 2016, Isaac played the classic comic book villain Apocalypse in the movie X-Men: Apocalypse. The film did not gel very well either among critics or among fans, and Isaac himself has made it clear on multiple occasions that he is not very happy with the result either.

Now, in a recent interview, the actor was asked about his experience in that movie. Isaac admitted that he didn’t get the experience he wanted, and that the outcome should have been better.