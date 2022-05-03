Apocalypse. Oscar Isaac wishes he had been better
Although Marvel fans are delighted with oscar isaac in the role of Moon Knight (Moon Knight), this is not the first time that the actor plays a Marvel Comics character. Back in 2016, Isaac played the classic comic book villain Apocalypse in the movie X-Men: Apocalypse. The film did not gel very well either among critics or among fans, and Isaac himself has made it clear on multiple occasions that he is not very happy with the result either.
Now, in a recent interview, the actor was asked about his experience in that movie. Isaac admitted that he didn’t get the experience he wanted, and that the outcome should have been better.
No, I do not deny it. I know exactly what she wanted to do there and why. Those amazing actors that she really wanted to work with were involved, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence. I used to collect X-Men comics when I was little, and I loved Apocalypse, I found him to be a strange and weird character. And then you get there and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, I have to put all these prosthetics on. I have a suit. I can not move. I can’t see anyone. All those actors I wanted to work with, I can’t even see who they are.
I still remember those times fondly. I wish it had been a better movie and that they cared a little more about the character, but these are the risks.