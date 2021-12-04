Apocalyptic eruption of the Semeru volcano in Indonesia: thousands of people fleeing, many deaths are feared

MeteoWeb

An apocalyptic eruption volcanic occurred in Indonesia: the Semeru volcano suddenly exploded and the column of smoke, ash and lapilli rose for almost a kilometer and a half (40,000 feet). No casualties have been reported so far, but it is feared there are. The damage count, however, can only be done when the volcanic colossus gives respite.

Around 2:50 pm local time, Mount Semeru in the city of Lumajang, East Java, erupted. Videos of the eruption shared on social media, visible in the links at the bottom of the article, show locals fleeing a huge cloud of smoke. Thousands of people fled as the huge column of smoke blanketed neighboring villages in darkness, a local official said. Videos show villagers running and screaming in panic as a huge cloud of ash approached them, menacing.

“Allahu akbar (God is great)!The residents could be heard shouting. The head of the Lumajang district, Thoriqul Haq, said the volcano has been active since the end of Friday. “Now it is dark in the villages“He told Kompas TV broadcaster. “We don’t know if it’s cold or hot lava“.

The Volcanic Ash Advisory Center issued a warning after a plume of volcanic ash rose to an estimated 4,000 feet, raining down on residents below. Dramatic footage has since emerged on Twitter showing residents running from the mountain, overhung by huge gray clouds. In the videos you can hear screams and screams of fear. Someone wrote on social media: “Friends, pray for us, I hope my family is well“.

