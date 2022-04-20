Apollo weighs bidding on Twitter

Twitter also whets Apollo’s appetite.

Apollo Global Management is considering participating in a bid for Twitter after Elon Musk’s $43 billion bid put the social media company in the spotlight.

Apollo, one of the world’s largest venture capital firms, has been in talks to back a possible deal for twitter so that you can provide equity or debtto Musk or another bidder, such as the private equity firm