“Apologize to Travis Scott”, what happened

After yet another accusation addressed to Kim Kardashianin this round there is an invective of Kanye West vs Billie Eilish. The story is taking place on social media, and the American rapper has already threatened not to participate in the Coachella.

The background

On February 5 Billie Eilish was performing at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia for a stage of her own Happier Than Ever Tour. Suddenly the pop star noticed that a fan in the front rows was asking for help because she was having difficulty breathing. Billie Eilish immediately interrupted the performance by inviting those present to help the boy get out of the crowd. Like him, others in attendance were calling for help and Billie Eilish begged the people closest to the stage to step back.

As she asked her crew to step in, Billie Eilish said: “We take care of our people. Until then I will not resume “. This phrase, immortalized in the various videos shot by fans during the event, was interpreted by Kanye West as a dig at Travis Scottthat while atAstroworld Festival the tragedy was consummated he had continued to sing. Actually Billie Eilish never mentioned the rapper’s name, during the evening of February 5 or on social media, but for Ye the reference was evident.

Kanye West vs Billie Eilish

Kanye West posted a clickbait headline of RapSeaTV in which it is reported that Billie Eilish, with that statement, was addressing Travis Scott. Ye also wants to bring Travis to the Coachella stage, which is why she intends to defend him from the alleged attack of the Los Angeles pop star. Here is her message:

“Come on Billie, we love you, please apologize to Trav and the families of the people who have lost their lives. Nobody wanted that to happen. Trav had no idea what was going on when he was on stage and was very impressed with what happened. Trav will be with me at Coachella, but I need Billie to apologize before I perform ”.

Billie Eilish he promptly replied in the comments: “I’ve never said anything about Travis. I was just helping a fan “. In addition, under the post of Kanye West against Billie Eilish, some relatives of the victims of theAstroworld who defended the pop star of Bad Guy: