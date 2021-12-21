App Io, here are the new INPS services for pensioners: all the news

There is an agreement between INPS and PagoPA. The National Institute of Social Security has in fact signed the membership with the public digital company that currently manages the App IO, so as to integrate some services available on the platform.

Specifically, among the new functions on arrival there will be notification for payment provisions for pension and non-pension benefits, notification of the progress of requests handled on Inps Answers or Linea Inps, and notification of correspondence communications that can already be consulted online in the mailbox.

As regards the App Io mailbox, this can also be used by those citizens who have lost their jobs and have accepted the application for NASpI to view an interactive and personalized video in which the user is introduced to the methods of calculating their new social insurance for employment. The video will also explain how to know your amount and its duration.

Furthermore, users will be able to view only the information selected on the basis of their category, and will be guided to access the various services available on the online portal. Just click on the appropriate “Call to action” icons to access the services dedicated to him.

But it doesn’t stop there. The agreement between the public administrations and the PagoPA company has also made it possible to introduce a national digital data platform, aimed at allowing the exchange of information and interoperability between the various administrations. The project should be effective from 2022. The user, therefore, will have to submit his ISEE, educational qualification, address and other information only once, then the various administrations will allow the passage of data, if necessary. According to what has been learned, at the moment they were Inps, Revenue Agency and the national registry of the resident population.

The IO application is still available in the various online stores, and can be downloaded on the Android and iOS operating systems. To use it, citizens will need to have a digital identity.