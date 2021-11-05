App Verification C19, the counter-shitstorm arrives. Rain of positive reviews: “Useful to flush out the No Vax”

The Review C19 app review page is a battleground. Looking at the graph of the votes it is clear that by now the evaluations on the functioning of the application to check the Green Pass have left room for two opposing supporters. On the one hand there are the No Green passes that have triggered one shitstorm to report Verification C19 as an «App that discriminates against people». On the other hand, there are those who have decided to reverse the trend and assign five-star reviews with reasons such as “Long live the Green pass”, “Useful to flush out the No vax” or “The non Green passes were going to dig the earth instead to do everything to get this App blocked. And don’t block it because it works VERY WELL !!!!!!! ». Someone then decides to go further and takes advantage of this space to confess his gastronomic dreams, like Giacomo Rivoira who writes «Nuvole di drago al guacamole». Others, on the other hand, are here to enjoy the show: «Reading the absurd comments of the No Green pass is better than one sit com“.

Shitstorm and counter-shitstorm in practice. Compared to the evening of November 4th, when on Open we had reported the news of the attack, the number of reviews has gone from 12,279 to 14.505. And this only on the Play Store, the virtual store dedicated to Android applications on which the bulk of the smear campaign is taking place. The app score has also changed: from just over a star has passed to nearly three. Of course, now more than a review page dedicated to developers, it is becoming a survey on the Green pass. To find more mild reviews, and also useful for the development of the app, you need to go back to August 4th, when the user Andrea Saran wrote: «The reading of the QR code of the green pass is done only through the camera of the device. It would be appropriate to also manage reading through barcode readers integrated in some professional mobile devices ». Too bad, it was also a good suggestion.

PLAY STORE | Positive reviews about the C19 Verification app

