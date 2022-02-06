Apparently Adele bought Sylvester Stallone’s mansion

For many celebrities it is easy to get rid of a real estate property, just as for many others it is very easy to take possession of it. Time ago Sylvester Stallone he decided to put his impressive one on the market villa of Los Angeles e Adeleafter careful consideration, he evaluated the purchase well 58 million dollars. The actor’s is one of the most expensive real estate properties in the area, at least as reported by Just Jared. In fact, in the beginning, Sylvester Stallone had put the villa up for sale for 110 million dollars. As reported by a source a TMZthe singer allegedly got her hands on a gold deal, paying it about half the market value.

Adele would buy Sylvester Stallone’s mansion

The villa would be located along a private drive in the exclusive North Beverly Park neighborhood and, being in the heart of Hollywood, it can only count on an innumerable amount of bedrooms. Six, to be exact, one of which is one master suite. The other three bedrooms are very large and each have a private bathroom. Two other bedrooms instead would be for domestic help. There are nine bathrooms in total.

In addition to the main rooms, the imposing villa that belonged to Sylvester Stallone and now almost in the possession of Adele also has a guest house arranged on two levels. It consists of two bedrooms with private bathrooms and a full kitchen.

Complementing the $ 58 million real estate are hobby zones as notable as one professional cinema hallone gym it’s a cigar room equipped with an air filtration system. Outside the property can count on one poolcorner SPA it’s a air-conditioned garage: the capacity is eight cars. In addition there is also an art studio.

Why would Adele be hunting for a new home? The singer admitted that she needed one larger space. After years of silence, during which she struggled to put together the pieces destroyed by the divorce, the singer is back with a song – Easy on Me – and an album, simply titled 30. Indeed, as he explains TMZ Adele actually owns two other properties located in the same area of ​​Los Angeles. But, apparently, they are not enough, which is why you aimed at Sylvester Stallone’s villa which only has an interior extension of 2 thousand square meters.

READ ALSO: Valentina Ferragni and Lily Collins in “Emily in Paris” wore the same dress